Box Office: Lilo And Stitch hits USD 1 billion worldwide; Becomes 2nd movie of 2025 after Ne Zha 2 to enter coveted club

Disney’s live-action flick, Lilo And Stitch, has finally entered the USD 1 billion club, becoming the 1st Hollywood film of the year to enter the coveted club. At one point, it felt like Minecraft would enter the USD 1 billion club first, but the trend of that film wasn't as strong as it should have been, as a result of which it ended its run grossing USD 950 million.

Lilo And Stitch Becomes The 1st Hollywood Movie And 2nd Film Of 2025 Overall To Enter USD 1 Billion Club

Lilo And Stitch is only the second movie of 2025 to enter the USD 1 billion club, the first being Ne Zha 2. Ne Zha 2 is not only part of the USD 1 billion club, but also the USD 2 billion club. The Chinese animated movie grossed USD 2 billion in the domestic market alone, a record that may only be broken by Ne Zha 2's sequel only, whenever it releases.

Lilo And Stitch Braved Mixed Word Of Mouth And Competition From Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Lilo And Stitch released alongside Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Despite mixed reviews, the live-action film kept getting audiences in. It is after 8 weeks that the movie is standing at a 10 digit sum. With positive word of mouth, the movie could have entered the club, atleast a couple of weeks earlier. Regardless, what matters is that it is the first Hollywood movie of the year to achieve this feat. No summer release has come even close to USD 1 billion, and this goes to show how difficult it still is to put up these sort of collections.

Probable Hollywood Films To Enter USD 1 Billion Global Club

The probable 2025 releases that can enter the USD 1 billion club are Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Avatar: Fire And Ash may, like other James Cameron films, also hit USD 2 billion. The main target for the ambitious film will be to cross Ne Zha 2 to become the year's highest global grosser. This time, it's slightly difficult because China is no longer the beast market that it once used to be for Hollywood features.

Lilo And Stitch In Theatres

Lilo And Stitch still plays in select theatres across the world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

