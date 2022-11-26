21 Best Natural Disaster Movies as Per IMDb That Will Have You Running for Cover

Whether it's a single boat in a storm or a comet headed toward earth, natural disaster movies are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Here are the top disaster movies as per IMDb.

Best Natural Disaster Movies of All Time
Natural disaster movies offer some of the best large-scale CGI moments in cinema, outside of big sci-fi sagas and superhero movies, making them even more intense. Viewers are not only terrified by what they see on film but they are also terrified that it might happen to them. Although zombie attacks are unlikely to occur very soon, you might experience an earthquake or a tsunami. After all, a pandemic did strike us. Natural disaster movies are sure to get your heart racing and your adrenaline pounding, whether the subject is as intimate as one boat in a storm or as grandiose as a comet heading toward earth. These are a few of the best the cinema has to offer.

21 Best Natural Disaster Movies You Should Watch Right Now

Disaster movies are among the biggest, most epic canvases that filmmakers can work on because they combine spectacle special effects with human drama. We're now ranking some of the best depictions of natural disasters, including earthquakes (San Andreas), asteroids (Deep Impact), tsunamis (The Impossible), airplanes (Airport), volcanoes (Volcano), boats (Titanic), and pretty much anything else mother nature can throw out (2012). So prepare for the rated disaster movies by donning a helmet, and a life jacket, and hiding out in your fallout shelter.

21. Airport 1975 (1974)

Airport 1975

A small plane collides with a 747 in flight, leaving it pilotless. So that the plane can land, the control tower must find a way to get a pilot on board.

IMDb: 5.7/10

Run time: 107 minutes

Director: Jack Smight

Cast: Charlton Heston, Karen Black, George Kennedy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr.

Watch on: Amazon Prime

20. Contagion (2011)

The CDC is trying to find a cure while medical professionals, government leaders, and regular citizens find themselves in the middle of a pandemic.

IMDb: 6.8/10

Run time: 106 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow

Watch on: Netflix

19. The Core (2003)

Drilling to the core and restarting the Earth's rotation are the only ways to prevent catastrophe in this mind-blowing natural disaster movie.

IMDb: 5.5/10

Run time: 135 minutes

Director: Jon Amiel

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Delroy Lindo, Bruce Greenwood

Watch on: Netflix

18. Dante’s Peak (1997)

Dante's Peak

A volcanologist learns that the long-dormant volcano, Dante's Peak, could erupt at any time upon arriving in a rural community recently ranked as the second-most desirable place to live in America.

IMDb: 6/10 

Run time: 108 minutes

Director: Roger Donaldson

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Renée Smith, Jeremy Foley

Watch on: Amazon Prime

17. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Paleoclimatologist Jack Hall must undertake a perilous journey from Washington, D.C., to New York City to find his son, who is caught in the path of an unexpected global storm that sends the earth into a new Ice Age.

IMDb: 6.4/10

Run time: 124 minutes

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum, Dash Mihok

Watch on: Amazon Prime

16. Deep Impact (1998) 

Deep Impact

It is discovered that a comet is headed straight toward Earth. The human species is preparing for the worst as Armageddon draws closer.

IMDb: 6.2/10

Run time: 120 minutes

Director: Mimi Leder

Cast: Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Morgan Freeman

Watch on: Netflix

15. Geostorm (2017)

It's a race against time for the satellite network's designer to identify the real threat before a global Geostorm wipes out everything and everyone as the network of satellites built to govern the global climate starts to attack Earth.

IMDb: 5.3/10

Run time: 109 minutes

Director: Dean Devlin

Cast: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara

Watch on: Netflix

14. Gravity (2013)

After an accident leaves two astronauts trapped in space, they band together to survive.

IMDb: 7.7/10

Run time: 95 minutes

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Cast: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Ed Harris(voice)

Watch on: Amazon Prime

13. Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day

Aliens are approaching intending to invade and destroy Earth. The human will to survive is the finest weapon against advanced technology.

IMDb: 7/10

Run time: 145 mins 

Director: Roland Emmerich 

Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell

Watch on: Amazon Prime

12. Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon

When NASA learns that a Texas-sized asteroid will strike Earth in less than a month, they assemble an oddball group of deep-core drillers to save the planet.

IMDb: 6.7/10

Run time: 151 minutes

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler

Watch on: Amazon Prime

11. Moonfall (2022)

The moon is thrown out of its orbit by an unknown force, rushing toward earth in its path.

IMDb: 5.1/10

Run time: 130 minutes

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

Watch on: Amazon Prime

10. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

IMDb: 7.2/10

Run time: 138 minutes

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Watch on: Netflix

9. Pompeii (2014)

The genuine love of a slave-turned-gladiator, who has been betrothed to a dishonest Roman Senator, must be saved in a race against time. He must struggle to save his beloved as Pompeii burns around him and Mount Vesuvius explodes.

IMDb: 5.5/10

Run time: 105 minutes

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Cast: Kit Harington, Emily Browning, Kiefer Sutherland

Watch on: Amazon Prime

8. San Andreas (2015)

A rescue-chopper pilot crosses California in a perilous voyage with his ex-wife after a massive earthquake in an attempt to save his daughter.

IMDb: 5.5/10

Run time: 114 minutes

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Colton Haynes

Watch on: Netflix

7. This Is the End (2013)

Six well-known Los Angeles residents are stranded in James Franco's home after a slew of tragic incidents just decimated the city. Now, the group has to contend with themselves inside as well as the end of the world.

IMDb: 6.6/10

Run time: 107 minutes

Director: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen

Watch on: Netflix

6. Titanic (1997)

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

IMDb: 7.9/10

Run time: 194 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

Watch on: Disney Hotstar

5. 2012 (2009)

A dissatisfied writer fights to keep his family alive when a string of worldwide disasters threatens to wipe out humanity.

IMDb: 5.8/10

Run time: 158 minutes

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: John Cusack, Thandiwe Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet

Watch on: Amazon Prime

4. Volcano (1997)

Volcano

A seismologist and a city official attempt to halt the volcano's inevitable flow across the metropolis as it erupts in downtown Los Angeles.

IMDb: 5.5/10

Run time: 104 minutes

Director: Mick Jackson

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche, Gaby Hoffmann, Don Cheadle

Watch on: Amazon Prime

3. Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield

A gang of friends goes on a rescue mission through the streets of New York amid a raging monster onslaught.

IMDb: 7/10

Run time: 85 minutes

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Mike Vogel, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan, T.J. Miller

Watch on: Amazon Prime

2. The Wave (2015)

Even though it was expected, nobody is truly prepared when the mountain pass above the picturesque, constrained fjord Geiranger in Norway falls, generating an 85-meter-high catastrophic tidal wave. One of those caught in the middle of it is a geologist.

IMDb: 6.6/10

Run time: 105 minutes 

Director: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Kristoffer Joner, Ane Dahl Torp, Jonas Hoff Oftebro, Edith Haagenrud-Sande

Watch on: Amazon Prime

1. The Impossible (2012)

The account of a tourist family who was thrown into the chaos and devastation of the tsunami that hit the Indian Ocean in 2004.

IMDb: 7.5/10

Run time: 114 minutes

Director: J.A. Bayona

Cast: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Oaklee Pendergast

Watch on: Netflix

Conclusion

You might be interested in the thought of kicking back and unwinding while sympathetically witnessing how others handle a significant calamity in light of everything we've gone through over the past year and a half. If that sounds alluring, there is no safer or better way to indulge than by loading up your preferred streamer and watching classic natural disaster movies.

FAQs

Can a human outrun a tsunami?
NO, YOU CAN'T OUTRUN A TSUNAMI.
What movie on Netflix is about a tsunami?
Five survivors share their stories of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, one of history's deadliest natural disasters.
What is the latest natural Disaster Movie?
San Andres
What is the number 1 deadliest natural disaster?
From 1980 to July 2022, the tsunami caused by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean in December 2004 was the deadliest natural disaster in the world. The exact death toll is impossible to calculate, but it is estimated that over 200,000 lives were lost as a result of the tsunami.
