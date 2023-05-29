The Invisible Man to Psycho: 20 Best psychological thriller movies of all time that are worth watching

For those seeking a thrilling cinematic experience without the bloodshed and jump scares, psychological thrillers offer a captivating alternative. This genre focuses on manipulating the viewer's mind and emotions, providing a chilling experience that lingers long after the credits roll. Renowned filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, often referred to as the master of psychological thrillers, once noted the distinction between suspense and surprise, emphasizing the importance of psychological manipulation over cheap scares. However, he also advocated for pushing the audience to their limits of suffering.

While Hitchcock's timeless classics like Vertigo and Rebecca continue to dominate the genre, contemporary psychological thrillers have emerged, ready to unsettle audiences in new and inventive ways. Films such as Black Swan, American Psycho, Eyes Wide Shut, and Gone Girl demonstrate the evolution of the genre, incorporating elements of horror while maintaining the core focus on psychological distress.

As the genre has progressed, the line between psychological thrillers and traditional horror has blurred, resulting in some crossover. Consequently, contemporary psychological thrillers may contain elements of gore, challenging the notion of a completely bloodless experience.

Below, discover a selection of 20 outstanding psychological thrillers that will engage and intellectually disturb viewers. However, approach with caution, as these films have the power to leave a lasting impression on your psyche.

1. Psycho (1960)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Pat Hitchcock, Martin Balsam, John McIntire, John Anderson, Simon Oakland, Frank Albertson, Vaughn Taylor, Chief Tahachee

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 49m

Psycho, a renowned psychological thriller, stands as one of Alfred Hitchcock's most notable works. The captivating storyline revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in a chilling ordeal upon staying at an eerie motel managed by the enigmatic Norman Bates. Unbeknownst to her, Norman's unsettling preoccupation with his mother takes a disturbing turn, unraveling a suspenseful tale that captivates the attention of the viewers from start to finish. With its masterful direction and unforgettable plot twists, 'Psycho' remains a timeless classic in the genre of psychological thrillers.





2. Kiss Me Deadly (1955)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Ralph Meeker, Albert Dekker, Maxine Cooper, Paul Stewa, Gaby Rodgers, Cloris Leachman, Jack Lambert, Wesley Addy, Nick Dennis, Marian Carr, Jack Elam

Genre: Noir/Crime

Directed by: Robert Aldrich

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 46m

Robert Aldrich's film 'Kiss Me Deadly,' released in 1955. The movie initially faced condemnation for its perceived harm to minors. However, it now stands as a significant influence on the French New Wave movement, offering a gritty exploration of the Los Angeles underworld and capturing the prevailing Cold War anxieties of the time. The movie follows private detective Mike Hammer (played by Ralph Meeker), whose encounter with a mysterious woman (portrayed by Cloris Leachman) sets him on a dangerous path toward an unimaginable secret. Hammer's morally ambiguous and unapologetic character would likely be considered too controversial for contemporary audiences, making 'Kiss Me Deadly' a valuable artifact of its era. With meticulous period details, stunning cinematography by Ernest Laszlo, and a captivating storyline, this film deserves to be experienced on the big screen.

3. The Invisible Man

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, Nick Kici, Michael Dorman, Sam Smith, Bianca Pomponio, Zara Michales, Amali Ward, Serag Mohamed, Nash Edgerton, Nicholas Hope, Benedict Hardie, Renee Lim, Anthony Brandon Wong, Brian Meegan, Vivienne Greer, Hiroshi Kasuga, Cleave Williams, Cardwell Lynch

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Directed by: Leigh Whannell

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 2h 5m

When the untimely demise of her former abusive partner (portrayed by Oliver Jackson-Cohen) results in Cecilia (played by Elisabeth Moss) unexpectedly inheriting his substantial wealth, and she finds herself enveloped in skepticism. Gradually, a growing conviction takes hold within her that an unseen entity is haunting her existence. However, as she valiantly resists this sinister force, doubts arise among those in her social circle, questioning her sanity.





4. Shutter Island

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Max von Sydow, Patricia Clarkson, Jackie Earle Haley, John Carroll Lynch, Elias Koteas, Ted Levine, Ruby Jerins

Genre: Mystery

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

OTT Platform: Netflix

Run time: 2h 18m

In this gripping and enigmatic thriller, renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio embarks on a suspenseful journey to an isolated island housing, a psychiatric institution. Unbeknownst to him, a notorious murderer has recently escaped, it sets the stage for a spine-chilling cat-and-mouse game. As the plot unfolds, the audience is kept on the edge of their seats, as nothing is as it initially appears. It is only at the climax that the shocking truth is unveiled, leaving viewers utterly terrified. Brace yourself for a captivating cinematic experience that will keep you guessing until the very end.





5. Eve's Bayou

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Jurnee Smollett, Samuel L. Jackson, Meagan Good, Lynn Whitfield, Debbi Morgan, Diahann Carroll, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jake Smollett, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Ethel Ayler, Tamara Tunie, Roger Guenveur Smith, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Leonard L. Thomas, Marcus Lyle Brown, Ron Flagge, Victoria Rowell, Branford Marsalis

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Directed by: Kasi Lemmons

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 49m

Kasi Lemmons' directorial debut, Eve's Bayou, delves into the intricate interplay between memory, truth, and subjectivity. The film revolves around the young protagonist, Eve (played by Jurnee Smollett), who inadvertently stumbles upon her father, Louis (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), having an affair. However, as the narrative progresses, Eve's older sister, Cisely (Meagan Good), attempts to persuade her, explaining to her how appearances can be deceiving. Against the backdrop of escalating familial tensions, Eve finds herself questioning her own version of the truth and grappling with the divergent perspectives of those around her.







6. Notes On a Scandal

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Andrew Simpson, Bill Nighy, Juno Temple, Joanna Scanlan, Max Lewis, Tom Georgeson, Emma Kennedy, Alice Bird, Phil Davis, Michael Maloney, Anne-Marie Duff, Tameka Empson, Shaun Parkes, Julia McKenzie, Adrian Scarborough, Jill Baker

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Richard Eyre

OTT Platform:

Run time: 1h 38m

In a gripping tale, two extraordinary educators, Sheba (played by the renowned Cate Blanchett) and Barbara Covett (portrayed by the legendary Judi Dench), develop a profound friendship. However, the intricate web of their bond unravels when Sheba embarks on a forbidden relationship with one of her adolescent students. Astonishingly, it is not her ethical principles that drive Barbara, but an insidious envy that compels her to exploit the situation for her own gain. This captivating narrative explores the complexities of human connections and delves into the dark corners of jealousy, as these remarkable women navigate a treacherous path.

7. The Conversation

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring: Gene Hackman, Harrison Ford, John Cazale, Phoebe Alexander, Frederic Forrest, Cindy Williams, Elizabeth MacRae, Allen Garfield, Teri Garr, Michael Higgins Jr., Robert Shields, Mark Wheeler, Erick Vinther

Genre: Mystery

Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 53m

Harry Caul, a renowned freelance surveillance expert portrayed by Gene Hackman, earns a living by discreetly documenting private conversations. Despite his efforts to detach himself from the potential repercussions of his recordings, the haunting memory of three individuals linked to a previous audio recording being murdered troubles his conscience. Overwhelmed by suspicions surrounding his latest assignment, Harry veers from established protocols and embarks on a personal investigation. However, his actions raise a pressing question: Is he on a mission to thwart a murderer or inadvertently aiding their sinister cause?





8. Get Out

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Bradley Whitford, Betty Gabriel, Marcus Henderson, Stephen Root, Richard Herd, Ian Casselberry

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Directed by: Jordan Peele

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 44m

Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele, defies categorization as it blends elements of psychological thriller, horror, and suspense. The film revolves around a Black man who encounters the disturbing realities of his white girlfriend's family during a visit to their secluded estate. In an interview with Vulture, Peele described Get Out as a "social thriller," highlighting society as the antagonist—a force ingrained in all individuals, capable of both positive and savage behaviors. This unique perspective challenges traditional genre boundaries, making Get Out a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic experience.





9. The Butterfly Effect

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Bradley Whitford, Betty Gabriel, Marcus Henderson, Stephen Roo, Richard Herd, Ian Casselberry

Genre: Thriller/Sci-fi

Directed by: Eric Bress, J. Mackye Gruber

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 53m

Get ready for an enthralling thriller featuring the talented Ashton Kutcher! This gripping narrative revolves around a captivating plot, where Kutcher's character possesses an extraordinary ability to time travel to his deeply distressing past memories, aiming to alter the course of the future. As the story unfolds, he embarks on a perilous journey, gradually succumbing to the harrowing consequences of his mind-altering experiences. Prepare to be captivated by this unique and thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece.

10. Fight Club

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Starring: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto, Meat Loaf, Holt McCallany, Zach Grenier, Eion Bailey, David Andrews, Rachel Singer, Richmond Arquette, George Maguire

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Directed by: David Fincher

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 2h 19m

In order to maintain the suspense and avoid spoiling the ending for the small fraction of individuals who have yet to watch this highly captivating film, it becomes challenging to delve into the specifics of why it falls into the genre of a psychological thriller. However, one iconic line succinctly captures the essence of the movie: "The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club." This mysterious directive adds intrigue and heightens curiosity, leaving viewers eager to explore the gripping narrative.





11. Nightcrawler

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Directed by: Dan Gilroy

OTT Platform: Netflix

Run time: 1h 57m

In search of employment opportunities, Louis Bloom, portrayed by acclaimed actor Jake Gyllenhaal, embarks on a unique career path as a crime journalist. Faced with desperation, he captures footage of crime scenes to sell to local news organizations. However, as the demand for gripping content escalates, he finds himself progressively entangled in a precarious boundary between observing criminal acts and becoming complicit in them.





12. Searching

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: John Cho, Michelle La, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Sara Sohn, Sylvia Minassian, Thomas Barbusca, Briana McLean

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

OTT Platform: Netflix

Run time: 1h 42m

In the compelling thriller film 'Searching,' the story unfolds solely through the confines of a computer screen. The protagonist, David (portrayed by John Cho), is a devoted single father who embarks on a harrowing mission to locate his missing teenage daughter, Margot (played by Michelle La). As David delves deeper into his investigation, he finds himself questioning the depth of his connection with his daughter and the trustworthiness of those in their lives. With a unique storytelling approach and an exploration of complex relationships, 'Searching' captivates the audience with its suspenseful narrative.

13. The Girl on the Train

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Directed by: Tate Taylor

OTT Platform: Sonyliv

Run time: 1h 52m

This unique narrative delves into the depths of an "unreliable narrator," pushing the boundaries as the protagonist grapples with her shattered memory. Trapped in a distressing predicament where those around her inexplicably vanish, she awakens to the horrifying sight of bloodstains coating her body. This gripping tale unveils the enigmatic journey of a protagonist plagued by an untrustworthy mind.





14. Candyman

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Jordan Peele, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tony Todd, Teyonah Parris, William Burke, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Virginia Madsen

Genre: Thriller/Slasher

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 31m

In this pseudo-sequel to the iconic 1992 film, 'Candyman,' the terrifying legend is resurrected and brought into the present day. The story revolves around a talented artist named Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), whose deep fascination with the Candyman mythos takes a dark turn. As Anthony's artwork gains popularity, it inadvertently serves as a catalyst for the resurgence of the Candyman murderer, leading to a series of gruesome deaths. It soon becomes evident to Anthony that he has unwittingly become entangled in a nightmarish web that he may not be able to escape from.





15. The One I Love

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Directed by: Charlie McDowell

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 31m

Ethan, portrayed by Mark Duplass, and Sophie, played by Elisabeth Moss, embark on a romantic getaway suggested by their therapist, portrayed by Ted Danson. However, the couple's trip takes an unexpected turn when they encounter uncanny duplicates of themselves. These doppelgängers are flawless embodiments of their deepest desires and companionship aspirations but harbor potentially perilous motives and cravings of their own.

16. Swallow

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, Denis O'Hare, David Rasche, Laith Nakli, Lauren Vélez, Katelin Arizmendi, Nicole Kang, Babak Tafti, Zabryna Guevara

Genre: Horror/Drama

Directed by: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Run time: 1h 35m

Hunter, portrayed by Haley Bennett, appeared to possess an idyllic existence as a newlywed. Having entered into matrimony with a prosperous family, employment concerns were not among her worries. Furthermore, her in-laws were elated upon hearing the news of her pregnancy. However, as she grappled with the challenges of adapting to her role as a homemaker and the lofty expectations imposed upon her by her husband, portrayed by Austin Stowell, and his family, Hunter finds herself plagued by pica—a psychological disorder compelling her to consume non-food items.





17. Eyes Wide Shut

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

OTT Platform: NA

Run time: 2h 39m

Once upon a time, the famous Hollywood couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married. However, their union eventually came to an end. During their time together, they collaborated on an iconic film that exuded sensuality and intrigue. This cinematic masterpiece depicted Tom's unwitting involvement in a perilous clandestine club, where masks concealed the identities of its members. As fate would have it, he bore witness to a series of exhilarating and unconventional encounters. Amidst the titillating scenes, the movie also delved into the depths of psychological suspense, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.



18. 10 Cloverfield Lane

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Starring: John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth, Winstead, John Gallagher Jr.

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Directed by: Dan Trachtenberg

OTT Platform: NA

Run time: 1h 43m

Mary Elizabeth Winstead's character, Michelle, awakens to find herself in a perplexing underground shelter, her leg badly injured and her memory fragmented. The enigmatic bunker inhabitant, portrayed by John Goodman as Howard, reveals to her that a catastrophic event has occurred, rendering the outside world perilous. Howard claims to have rescued Michelle and nursed her back to health, setting forth a condition that she and another bunker dweller, Emmett (John Gallager Jr.), must remain confined within its walls. However, as time passes, Michelle's doubts grow, prompting her to question whether the true danger lies beyond the bunker or within its sinister depths.





19. Side Effects

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Jude Law

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

OTT Platform: NA

Run time: 1h 46m

In her arduous quest for an effective depression treatment, Emily Taylor, portrayed by Rooney Mara, is introduced to Alixa, a groundbreaking experimental medication renowned for inducing sleepwalking. In a fateful turn of events, Emily awakens one night to discover the lifeless body of her husband, triggering a sensational trial that devastates the professional standing of her psychiatrist, Jonathan Banks, played by Jude Law. Subsequently, a bewildering chain of events propels Dr. Banks onto an unforeseen and transformative journey.





20. Midsommar

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Directed by: Ari Aster

OTT Platform: NA

Run time: 2h 28m

Florence Pugh swiftly rose to prominence as she portrayed Dani, a young woman grappling with the devastating aftermath of a tragic murder-suicide committed by her sister. However, what was initially envisioned as a transformative and serene journey to an enigmatic Swedish commune unexpectedly thrusts her into the depths of her sorrow, endangering not only her own well-being but also the lives of her companions.

