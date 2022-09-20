20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, or YouTube

Suspense movies really are under-appreciated. You take up any genre - romance , horror, mystery, or drama - and add suspense to it, and it undoubtedly becomes one of the most engrossing and superhit movies. Why so? The answer is simple. A good suspense movie has everything required to be a box office hit - from strong characters, conflicts, rabbit holes, pace, foreshadowing, high stakes, and a killer vibe. Now, add in the twist of romance or horror, and boom - almost every viewer will prefer this full package rather than cliched love stories, bottomless horror , or boring, stretched dramas.

Another thing to note here is that humans want freedom and excitement from their mundane lives, and that is why they turn to movies. Here suspense movies come to your rescue. While the suspense grasps the viewers' attention, it equally provokes their minds and transports them to the movie world. This, in turn, urges the audience to get involved in the plot, keeping them alert and their hearts super active. Not only during the movie, but this excitement also keeps tagging at them when they discuss the plot with others with their own theories and whatnot - making a great and exhilarating conversation, even a sleepless night at times!

Plus, if we list out these suspense movies as per IMDb ratings, you will save loads of time in researching. All you must do is save this article, and the next time it is movie time - alone or with family or friends - open this article, put on the movie (yes, we will mention the streaming platforms as well), and ENJOY!

Wait, do not forget to keep some water or drink nearby because it is going to get jumpy.

20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

1. The Silence of the Lambs

IMDb = 8.6/10

Released = 1991

Run time = 118 minutes (1 hr 58 mins)

Director = Jonathan Demme

Cast = Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney

Awards = 5 Oscars

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video