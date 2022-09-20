20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, or YouTube
Horror suspense or thriller - the best thing about suspense movies is that they keep your heart and mind edgy. Here is a list of top suspense movies as per IMDb that will keep your tensions at bay!
Suspense movies really are under-appreciated. You take up any genre - romance, horror, mystery, or drama - and add suspense to it, and it undoubtedly becomes one of the most engrossing and superhit movies. Why so? The answer is simple. A good suspense movie has everything required to be a box office hit - from strong characters, conflicts, rabbit holes, pace, foreshadowing, high stakes, and a killer vibe. Now, add in the twist of romance or horror, and boom - almost every viewer will prefer this full package rather than cliched love stories, bottomless horror, or boring, stretched dramas.
Another thing to note here is that humans want freedom and excitement from their mundane lives, and that is why they turn to movies. Here suspense movies come to your rescue. While the suspense grasps the viewers' attention, it equally provokes their minds and transports them to the movie world. This, in turn, urges the audience to get involved in the plot, keeping them alert and their hearts super active. Not only during the movie, but this excitement also keeps tagging at them when they discuss the plot with others with their own theories and whatnot - making a great and exhilarating conversation, even a sleepless night at times!
Plus, if we list out these suspense movies as per IMDb ratings, you will save loads of time in researching. All you must do is save this article, and the next time it is movie time - alone or with family or friends - open this article, put on the movie (yes, we will mention the streaming platforms as well), and ENJOY!
Wait, do not forget to keep some water or drink nearby because it is going to get jumpy.
20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube
1. The Silence of the Lambs
IMDb = 8.6/10
Released = 1991
Run time = 118 minutes (1 hr 58 mins)
Director = Jonathan Demme
Cast = Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney
Awards = 5 Oscars
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video
2. Se7en
IMDb = 8.6/10
Released = 1995
Run time = 127 minutes (2 hrs 7 mins)
Director = David Fincher
Cast = Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Brad Pitt
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
3. Psycho
IMDb = 8.5/10
Released = 1960
Run time = 100 minutes (1 hr 49 mins)
Director = Alfred Hitchcock
Cast = Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Miles
Watch on = Netflix
4. The Usual Suspects
IMDb = 8.5/10
Released = 1995
Run time = 106 minutes (1 hr 46 mins)
Director = Bryan Singer
Cast = Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, and Chazz Palminteri
Awards = 2 Oscars
Watch on = Netflix
5. The Prestige
IMDb = 8.5/10
Released = 2006
Run time = 130 minutes (2 hrs 10 mins)
Director = Christopher Nolan
Cast = Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
6. The Lives Of Others
IMDb = 8.4/10
Released = 2006
Run time = 137 minutes (2 hrs 17 mins)
Director = Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Cast = Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, and Sebastian Koch
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
7. Momento
IMDb = 8.4/10
Released = 2000
Run time = 113 minutes (1 hr 53 mins)
Director = Christopher Nolan
Cast = Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
8. North by Northwest
IMDb = 8.3/10
Released = 1959
Run time = 136 minutes (2 hrs 16 mins)
Director = Alfred Hitchcock
Cast = Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
9. To Kill a Mockingbird
IMDb = 8.3/10
Released = 1962
Run time = 129 minutes (2 hrs 9 mins)
Director = Robert Mulligan
Cast = Gregory Peck, John Megna, and Frank Overton
Awards = 3 Oscars
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
10. Shutter Island
IMDb = 8.2/10
Released = 2010
Run time = 138 minutes (2 hrs 18 mins)
Director = Martin Scorsese
Cast = Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, and Mark Ruffalo
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
11. L.A. Confidential
IMDb = 8.2/10
Released = 1997
Run time = 138 minutes (2 hrs 18 mins)
Director = Curtis Hanson
Cast = Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce
Awards = 2 Oscars
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
12. The Sixth Sense
IMDb = 8.2/10
Released = 1999
Run time = 107 minutes (1 hr 47 mins)
Director = M. Night Shyamalan
Cast = Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, and Toni Collette
Watch on = Disney+ Hotstar
13. Memories of Murder
IMDb = 8.1/10
Released = 2003
Run time = 132 minutes (2 hrs 12 mins)
Director = Bong Joon Ho
Cast = Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, and Roe-ha Kim
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
14. Gone Girl
IMDb = 8.1/10
Released = 2014
Run time = 149 minutes (2 hrs 29 mins)
Director = David Fincher
Cast = Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
15. 12 Monkeys
IMDb = 8.0/10
Released = 1995
Run time = 129 minutes (2 hrs 9 mins)
Director = Terry Gilliam
Cast = Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, and Brad Pitt
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
16. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
IMDb = 7.8/10
Released = 2011
Run time = 158 minutes (2 hrs 38 mins)
Director = David Fincher
Cast = Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, and Christopher Plummer
Awards = 1 Oscar
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
17. Zodiac
IMDb = 7.7/10
Released = 2007
Run time = 157 minutes (2 hrs 37 mins)
Director = David Fincher
Cast = Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo
Watch on = Netflix
18. Minority Report
IMDb = 7.7/10
Released = 2002
Run time = 145 minutes (2 hrs 25 mins)
Director = Steven Spielberg
Cast = Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, and Samantha Morton
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
19. Identity
IMDb = 7.3/10
Released = 2003
Run time = 90 minutes (1 hr 30 mins)
Director = James Mangold
Cast = John Cusack, Ray Liotta, and Amanda Peet
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
20. Side Effects
IMDb = 7.1/10
Released = 2013
Run time = 106 minutes (1 hr 46 mins)
Director = Steven Soderbergh
Cast = Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, and Jude Law
Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube
That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best suspense movies as per IMDb.
What is your favorite suspense movie? Which suspense movie would you like to add to this list?
Tell us in the comments section below NOW!
Also Read: 15 Best murder mysteries as per IMDb