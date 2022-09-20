20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, or YouTube

Horror suspense or thriller - the best thing about suspense movies is that they keep your heart and mind edgy. Here is a list of top suspense movies as per IMDb that will keep your tensions at bay!

Top 20 Best suspense movies as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, or YouTube

Suspense movies really are under-appreciated. You take up any genre - romance, horror, mystery, or drama - and add suspense to it, and it undoubtedly becomes one of the most engrossing and superhit movies. Why so? The answer is simple. A good suspense movie has everything required to be a box office hit - from strong characters, conflicts, rabbit holes, pace, foreshadowing, high stakes, and a killer vibe. Now, add in the twist of romance or horror, and boom - almost every viewer will prefer this full package rather than cliched love stories, bottomless horror, or boring, stretched dramas.

 

Another thing to note here is that humans want freedom and excitement from their mundane lives, and that is why they turn to movies. Here suspense movies come to your rescue. While the suspense grasps the viewers' attention, it equally provokes their minds and transports them to the movie world. This, in turn, urges the audience to get involved in the plot, keeping them alert and their hearts super active. Not only during the movie, but this excitement also keeps tagging at them when they discuss the plot with others with their own theories and whatnot - making a great and exhilarating conversation, even a sleepless night at times!

 

Plus, if we list out these suspense movies as per IMDb ratings, you will save loads of time in researching. All you must do is save this article, and the next time it is movie time - alone or with family or friends - open this article, put on the movie (yes, we will mention the streaming platforms as well), and ENJOY!

 

Wait, do not forget to keep some water or drink nearby because it is going to get jumpy.

 

1. The Silence of the Lambs

 

IMDb = 8.6/10

Released = 1991

Run time = 118 minutes (1 hr 58 mins)

Director = Jonathan Demme

Cast = Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, and Lawrence A. Bonney

Awards = 5 Oscars

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video

2. Se7en

 

IMDb = 8.6/10

Released = 1995

Run time = 127 minutes (2 hrs 7 mins)

Director = David Fincher

Cast = Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, and Brad Pitt

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

3. Psycho

 

IMDb = 8.5/10

Released = 1960

Run time = 100 minutes (1 hr 49 mins)

Director = Alfred Hitchcock

Cast = Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Miles

Watch on = Netflix

4. The Usual Suspects

 

IMDb = 8.5/10

Released = 1995

Run time = 106 minutes (1 hr 46 mins)

Director = Bryan Singer

Cast = Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, and Chazz Palminteri

Awards = 2 Oscars

Watch on = Netflix

5. The Prestige

 

IMDb = 8.5/10

Released = 2006

Run time = 130 minutes (2 hrs 10 mins)

Director = Christopher Nolan

Cast = Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

6. The Lives Of Others

 

IMDb = 8.4/10

Released = 2006

Run time = 137 minutes (2 hrs 17 mins)

Director = Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Cast = Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, and Sebastian Koch

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

7. Momento

 

IMDb = 8.4/10

Released = 2000

Run time = 113 minutes (1 hr 53 mins)

Director = Christopher Nolan

Cast = Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

8. North by Northwest

 

IMDb = 8.3/10

Released = 1959

Run time = 136 minutes (2 hrs 16 mins)

Director = Alfred Hitchcock

Cast = Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

9. To Kill a Mockingbird

 

IMDb = 8.3/10

Released = 1962

Run time = 129 minutes (2 hrs 9 mins)

Director = Robert Mulligan

Cast = Gregory Peck, John Megna, and Frank Overton

Awards = 3 Oscars

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

10. Shutter Island

 

IMDb = 8.2/10

Released = 2010

Run time = 138 minutes (2 hrs 18 mins)

Director = Martin Scorsese

Cast = Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, and Mark Ruffalo

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

11. L.A. Confidential

 

IMDb = 8.2/10

Released = 1997

Run time = 138 minutes (2 hrs 18 mins)

Director = Curtis Hanson

Cast = Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce

Awards = 2 Oscars

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

12. The Sixth Sense

 

IMDb = 8.2/10

Released = 1999

Run time = 107 minutes (1 hr 47 mins)

Director = M. Night Shyamalan

Cast = Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, and Toni Collette

Watch on = Disney+ Hotstar

13. Memories of Murder

 

IMDb = 8.1/10

Released = 2003

Run time = 132 minutes (2 hrs 12 mins)

Director = Bong Joon Ho

Cast = Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, and Roe-ha Kim

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

14. Gone Girl

 

IMDb = 8.1/10

Released = 2014

Run time = 149 minutes (2 hrs 29 mins)

Director = David Fincher

Cast = Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

15. 12 Monkeys

 

IMDb = 8.0/10

Released = 1995

Run time = 129 minutes (2 hrs 9 mins)

Director = Terry Gilliam

Cast = Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, and Brad Pitt

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

16. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

 

IMDb = 7.8/10

Released = 2011

Run time = 158 minutes (2 hrs 38 mins)

Director = David Fincher

Cast = Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, and Christopher Plummer

Awards = 1 Oscar

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

17. Zodiac

 

IMDb = 7.7/10

Released = 2007

Run time = 157 minutes (2 hrs 37 mins)

Director = David Fincher

Cast = Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo

Watch on = Netflix

18. Minority Report

 

IMDb = 7.7/10

Released = 2002

Run time = 145 minutes (2 hrs 25 mins)

Director = Steven Spielberg

Cast = Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, and Samantha Morton

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

19. Identity

 

IMDb = 7.3/10

Released = 2003

Run time = 90 minutes (1 hr 30 mins)

Director = James Mangold

Cast = John Cusack, Ray Liotta, and Amanda Peet

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

20. Side Effects

 

IMDb = 7.1/10

Released = 2013

Run time = 106 minutes (1 hr 46 mins)

Director = Steven Soderbergh

Cast = Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, and Jude Law

Watch on = Amazon Prime Video or Youtube

That’s all folks. We hope you will like our curated list of the best suspense movies as per IMDb.

 

What is your favorite suspense movie? Which suspense movie would you like to add to this list?

Tell us in the comments section below NOW!

 

FAQs

Which is the No.1 suspense movie?
Joker, The Da Vinci Code, and Inception are amongst the top suspense movies.
Which is the best suspense thriller movie?
Eyes Wide Shut
Which are the suspenseful movies on Netflix?
The Hurt Locker (2009), Under the Shadow (2016), I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), Cam (2018), and Gerald's Game (2017) are amongst the best suspense movies on Netflix.
What is horror suspense?
A suspense movie with twists or unexpected moments of realization that makes the viewers jump, scream, and with a racing heart is known as a horror suspense movie.
What are some examples of suspense?
Eerie settings, abandoned houses, creaking noises, tension build-up, aggressive rhythm, etc. are some examples of suspense.
