Robin Thicke Ties the Knot With April Love Geary Six Years After Engagement: Check Out Their Relationship Timeline

Singer Robin Thicke and model April Love Geary are officially married after a long six-year engagement. The couple tied the knot on Friday, May 30, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

April shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Story. She wore an elegant all-white dress, while the singer donned a suit with a white flower on his lapel. One guest posted a video of Thicke walking down the aisle to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

Just days before the wedding, Thicke proposed to April again during a romantic trip to Cannes. He gave her a new custom ring.

"Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends, @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry, made. I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!! This trip was such a dream. I love you so much, @robinthicke. Also, a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way," Geary shared on Instagram.

The couple began dating in 2014, shortly after Thicke’s split from ex-wife Paula Patton. They now share three children together: daughters Mia Love, 6, and Lola Alain, 4, and son Luca Patrick, 2. Thicke also has a 14-year-old son, Julian Fuego, from his previous marriage.

Thicke first proposed in December 2018, and the pair often shared updates about their relationship over the years, including matching tattoos and sweet family moments.

Robin Thicke, best known for his 2013 single Blurred Lines, is the son of American actress-singer Gloria Loring, who appeared on the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives, and Canadian actor Alan Thicke. On the work front, he has released eight studio albums, including A Beautiful World, The Evolution of Robin Thicke, Something Else, and Sex Therapy: The Session.

