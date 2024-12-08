Did Barry Keoghan Bid Adieu To Social Media Amid Rumors Of Breakup With Sabrina Carpenter? Check Out

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s breakup rumors were truly not on our 2024 bingo card. The fans on the internet truly shipped their relationship until the speculation about their breakup started swirling because of his alleged infidelity.

The netizens began trolling Keoghan online soon after the rumors. This led him to come to a huge decision—that is, saying goodbye to social media. Barry, who has already deactivated his Instagram, shared a post on X that announced his decision to depart.

In his message, the actor stated that he could only sit and take so much. He mentioned about his name being “dragged across the internet.” The actor wrote that he had to respond because it was getting to a stage where multiple lines were being crossed.

He shared that he deactivated his account because he could no longer let those things distract him from his family and work. He wrote that no individual should ever have to go through the messages he got. The Saltburn star continued, “Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.”

The actor also shared that people have been harassing his mom and grandmother and “sitting outside my baby boys door, intimidating them. That's crossing a line.”

The Dunkirk star added that every day he works hard to push himself to every level to be a healthy and strong individual for his son, Brando, who he shares with Alyson Sandro. Barry stated that he desired to give opportunities for his son to “learn, fail, and grow.”

He shared about wanting him to look up to his father, have full faith in him, and know that he would have his back no matter what. He concluded the statement with, “I want you to (remember) that he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all.”

