star war books in order

Star Wars has a rich history of exciting novels. The very first Star Wars book was the official novelization, released a year before the film. It was followed by spinoff novels, like Splinters of the Mind's Eye, which continued Luke Skywalker's and Princess Leia's adventures. Timothy Zahn's popular trilogy introduced memorable characters such as Mara Jade and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Over the years, authors explored events spanning thousands of years and introduced new generations of heroes.

When Disney took over Lucasfilm, they started a new era of Star Wars publishing with a new canon. The novels released since 2014 are part of this new timeline. Older books, known as "Legends," are now considered non-canon.

If you are confused where to start or thinking, how many star wars books are there? We got you covered. Understanding the order of these stories can be confusing. Here we have made a