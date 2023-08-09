Whether you are looking for a brilliant cinematic experience to uplift your mood, or you are on the lookout for something comfortable to simply rely on, watching a good 80s movie can never go wrong. In fact, the times offered a whole kind of classic films that too with a wide range of genres, that include everything from a cute rom-com, a family drama to a jaw-dropping sci-film, or an exhilarating action-filled drama. That is precisely why we have scoured through a multitude of iconic movies that were released in the 80s, and have put together a brilliant list of the top 15 movies that you can sufficely call the best 80s movies of all time.

Keep scrolling to witness the movies featuring the best of award-winning films starring the best of 80s stars like Al Pacino, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, and Arnold Schwarzenegger among several others. So bring on the popcorn and dive into the world of 80s cinema.

15 Best 80s movies listed according to their IMDb ratings.

1. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

1980 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This 80s movie has a fandom that’s legendary. The action-adventure fantasy drama is directed by Irvin Kershner and features the best of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams. The plot of the 1980 movie features the tale epic tale of Star Wars. We highly recommend watching this classic movie to witness the best of Luke Skywalker, Jedi training along with Yoda, Darth Vader and so much more. Once you do, hop on to the next big Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983) that’s also available on Hotstar to stream.

2. Back to the Future (1985)

Movie Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi

1985 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Anyone who likes fantasy knows, Back to the Future is a classic that simply can’t be missed. The adventure comedy-drama is directed by Robert Zemeckis and features the best of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Crispin Glover. The plot of the movie features the best of a high schooler named Marty McFly who’s transmitted thirty years in the past. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

1981 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

This Steven Spielberg classic was released in 1981. The action-adventure drama features the best of Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, and John Rhys-Davies. When it comes to the plot the highly-rated drama is set in the year 1936 and features the adventures of an archaeologist named Indiana Jones hired by the government of America.

4. Aliens (1986)

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

1986 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

You’ll want to thank us after you watch this James Cameron directorial titled Aliens. The movie features the best of Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Carrie Henn, and Paul Reiser. When it comes to the plot, this alien movie revolves around a couple of people that survived the Nostromo incident. The sci-fi movie is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

5. The Shining (1980)

Movie Genre: Drama, Horror

1980 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this movie features the best of actors that include Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers among others. The horror drama features a plot of how a family spends winter at a remote hotel which affects the father and son’s behavior. One of the most iconic book adaptions, this horror movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

6. Amadeus (1984)

Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

1984 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Directed by Milos Forman, this musical drama features the best of F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge, and Roy Dotrice. The highly-rated drama released back in the 80s revolves around the adventurous life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The biography is a classic and is definitely one of the best 80s movies of all time.

7. Scarface (1983)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

1983 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

If you have still not watched Al Pachino’s Scarface, you are probably livin’ under a rock. The movie released in 1983 is a cinematic masterpiece and deserves to be watched by anyone alive. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video to witness the best of Miami in the 80s where a greedy but determined Cuban immigrant is involved in a drug cartel.

8. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

1984 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This Robert De Niro starrer also features the best of James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, and Treat Williams. The movie is directed by Sergio Leone and features the best of crime and drama. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video to witness a tale set in the prohibition era where a Jewish gangster comes back to the Lower East Side in Manhattan after 35 whole years.

9. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Movie Genre: Drama, War

1987 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Featuring stars like Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Adam Baldwin this Stanley Kubrick directorial features the best of war. The plot of the movie revolves around a U.S. Marine who observes the impact of the Vietnam War on his recruits. The 1987 movie is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

10. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

1989 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This is another Indiana Jones movie on this list that made a bang in the 80s. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this highly acclaimed movie features a tale set in 1938 where a Jones is on the lookout for his father who goes missing. The action-adventure is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

11. The Thing (1982)

Movie Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

1982 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David, and Richard Masur, this John Carpenter movie is another 80s classic that we highly recommend watching. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the horror classic movie is set in Antarctica and revolves around a plot where a research team struggles to save their lives from a shape-shifting alien that actually is capable of taking the shapes of its prey. Imagine an alien that looks like you, who’s a threat to your life, gives you chills, right?

12. Die Hard (1988)

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This 1988 movie is directed by John McTiernan and features the best of Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, and Reginald VelJohnson. The plot of the highly acclaimed action thriller drama revolves around a police officer from New York City who struggles to save his wife among other hostages from a group of terrorists.

13. The Terminator (1984)

Movie Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

1984 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Another James Cameron movie on our list that you should have watched by now is Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer The Terminator. The movie also features the best of Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, and Paul Winfield. The plot of the highly-rated movie revolves around a soldier from 2029 who travels to 1984 to stop a cyborg who’ll be on a killing spree in the future.

14. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

1985 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Directed by John Hughes, this 1985 comedy-drama features the best of Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy. The plot of the movie revolves around five teenagers that go to the same high school. Watch the movie to witness how they are inseparable after they meet at a Saturday detention. The movie is light-hearted and is definitely one of the best 80s movies of all time.

15. Top Gun (1986)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama

1986 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Directed by Tony Scott, this Tom Cruise-starrer action drama was one of the biggest 80’s releases. In fact, this list of best 80s movies would have been incomplete without Top Gun. The movie features other Hollywood stars including Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer among others, and is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The plot of the classic movie revolves around the students at the school of the Navy's elite fighter weapons. Watch the movie to witness how a couple of desirable pilots compete to be the best.

The ‘80s was the decade of top-tier cinema and this all-inclusive list of best 80s movies is a rather clever collection of all kinds of movies in the decade for a complete 80s experience. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page for a robust assortment of the top ’80s movies that are as good as time capsules that will transport you to an era you have only heard about.

