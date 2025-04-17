The Wheel of Time Season 3 Ending Explained: From Major Character Deaths to Cliffhangers, What to Check Out in Finale

The Wheel of Time season 3 has come to an end, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats as major revelations and twists take place. The previous season finales were cinematic in their own ways, but the new episode brings in the drama and the action that call for a perfect ending. While Perrin got his conclusion in the previous episodes of the season, other characters find themselves in a fight to survive.

Mat passes through the red door to enter a new dimension, where he learns of the Finn creatures who rule. Eelfinn, one of the races of the Finn family, is known to grant the wishes of every creature, but always at a cost.

As seen in Elaida’s flashback, she asked the Eelfinn to descend her to the Amyrlin Seat. However, she was defeated by Siuan Sanche many years ago, only to now be forced into the position.

Mat, in a similar way, might not receive what he asked for directly but might eventually be forced into it. Eelfinn is impressed with Mat’s wish but also criticizes him for leaving the realm. He also almost loses his life in the process of getting his wish fulfilled.

On the other hand, Nynaeve’s powers awaken after learning about the humble collar, which was discarded by Liandrin. Although the latter has left off the item, the Red Ajah revealed a mantra, after which Nynaeve was determined to get her hands on the red collar. Liandrin said, “I’m going to kill the strongest channeler in a thousand years.”

Meanwhile, thanks to Liandrin, Nynaeve had to go through that one near-death experience to unlock her power and abilities to cut through the waters and find his path.

One scene that makes The Wheel of Time season 3 finale interesting is that Rand does not let go of the One Power when Egwene asks him to, ultimately dragging the latter into the madness of the timelines.

The Prime Video show has not yet been renewed for a new season, but the fans would look forward to where the characters stand in the story going forward.

