The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Schedule, When And Where to Watch and More About Rosamund Pike-Barney Harris Starrer
The Wheel of Time is coming forth with its third season. Read on to learn about the release schedule of the latest outing and more.
The Wheel of Time is one of the highly acclaimed outings by Amazon Prime with a grand cast and a fantastic storyline. The aforementioned series is now coming forth with a third season and fans can’t wait to learn more about it.
In case you happen to be one of those highly eager fans, we’ve got you covered! The American fantasy series is all set to amaze its die-hard fans once again.
Season three of The Wheel of Time will be released on March 13 on Prime Video.
Talking about its episodes and release schedule, The Wheel of Time will have a total of 8 episodes. Its first three episodes will be released on March 13, while Episode 4 will be out on March 20.
The fifth episode will be released on March 27, while on April 3, the fans will be able to watch episode 6. Episodes 7 and 8 of The Wheel of Time will be released on April 10 and April 17 respectively.
Here’s a detailed list of the episode name and its release date:
Episode 1, To Race the Shadow: 13 March
Episode 2, A Question of Crimson: 13 March
Episode 3, Seeds of Shadow: 13 March
Episode 4, The Road to the Spear: 20 March
Episode 5, Tel’aran’rhiod: 27 March
Episode 6, TBA: 3 April
Episode 7, TBA: 10 April
Episode 8, TBA: 17 April
Interestingly, almost all of the cast members from the previous two seasons will be seen again in the third outing.
As Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine, get ready to be amazed. Daniel Henney will star as al’Lan Mandragoran, meanwhile, with Joshua Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, the series will welcome some new faces as well.
