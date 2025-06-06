The Young and the Restless, June 5 Episode Recap: Amy Moves to Genoa City and Cole’s Health Worsens

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on June 5 was filled with major character decisions, heartfelt moments, and rising tension surrounding Dumas. From Amy's big move to Genoa City to Cole’s worsening condition, the episode brought significant developments for multiple storylines.

In the park, Amy shares with Audra and Nate that she’s decided to relocate to Genoa City, much to their delight. Audra hugs her and Nate is happy for both Amy and their growing bond. Amy expresses her joy in being closer to her son and spending more time with Audra and Nate, whom she now sees as close family. The three share a heartfelt group hug.

Later, at the club, Amy talks with Damian about Holden. She encourages him to follow his heart to fix things with Holden. Damian feels responsible for what happened between them. Audra later receives a call from Victor, who demands to meet immediately, disrupting her lunch plans.

Damian tells Holden the truth

Damian opens up to Lily about being fired and how he fears losing his best friend, Holden. Lily offers to help by exploring a position for Holden in the hotel division at Winters. Damian is grateful, and their conversation hints at growing closeness.

When Holden arrives, Damian tells him the truth, that both of them were fired by Dumas. Holden accuses Damian of betrayal, believing he took the fall for Damian’s plans to leave for Winters. Their conversation ends with Holden cutting ties, saying it’s time to go their separate ways.

Cole's condition worsens as Claire and Victoria worry

At the tack house, Cole's flu symptoms worsen, and Victoria and Claire grow increasingly concerned. When the doctor arrives, he suspects pneumonia and insists Cole must go to the hospital. Claire and Cole exchange 'I love yous' in an emotional moment. Kyle later comforts Claire, assuring her that her dad is strong and will recover.

At the ranch, Victor meets with Kyle, surprisingly approving his contract but warning him that if he hurts Claire, he’ll owe USD 5 million and must leave town. Kyle signs the agreement, proving his commitment. He questions Victor's distrust, but Victor remains cold.

Later, Victor scolds Audra for not doing enough to show Claire that Kyle isn’t good for her. She urges Victor to get her and Kyle invited to Dumas’ gathering in France, believing it could help her strategy. Victor agrees but reminds her time is running out.

At the park, Nate offers Amy a place to stay until she finds her own. Amy accepts, and Lily joins them, pleased to hear about Amy’s move. She and Nate also discuss the mysterious Dumas invitation. While Lily is curious, Nate suspects Dumas may be manipulating her.

At the coffeehouse, Audra meets Holden, who vents about Damian’s betrayal. She comforts him by holding his hand, showing their connection might grow.

Finally, back at the ranch, Victor stares at the Dumas invitation and tosses it aside in frustration, signaling the rising stakes in Genoa City.

