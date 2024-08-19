'Tried To Make Sure That...': Julian Farino, Halle Berry And Mark Wahlberg Breaks Down Final Sequence Of Netflix's The Union

The hype is real as Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg have come out in action on screen. The latest Netflix movie, The Union, brings forth a never-before-told tale and has an amazing final sequence that has been shot by the film’s director, Julian Farino.

Speaking about it, which is said to be one of the best action sequences filled with a lot of other engaging details, the actors, Berry and Wahlberg, have some interesting facts to shed light on. They were also joined by Farino during a recent interview.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Julian Farino opened up detailing the final scene, which not only has a great fight but also involves a car chase, a few jokes, along with some really emotional scenes that will make you wonder what exactly you are feeling.

“I tried to make sure that the action included character engagement,” Farino told the outlet.

The director then added that the final scene was exactly what he had in mind, and it not only depicted thrills but also gave the characters a chance to blend in with the story. He expressed that he wanted the duo of Mark and Halle to resemble a perfect double act, calling it the “meeting place” of the two characters.

The Bruised actress then sheds light on her character, Roxanne, stating that she is a person who has been charged with a high-risk task for which she needs to trust someone.

Talking about some undeniable feelings between her character and that of Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry stated that Roxanne was not at all prepared to experience those feelings resurge within her.

In the movie, Roxanne is a spy who goes to Mark Wahlberg’s Mike, who is a construction worker and her high school love, as he is the only person she can trust. Together, they are on an adventure against Roxanne’s estranged husband, Nick, who betrayed her and is trying to sell top-secret intel to the highest bidder.

Now, talking about his character, Mark Wahlberg addressed him as an open book, one who had to cut through the hard exterior that Roxanne had on herself. Further, Farino and Wahlberg also spoke of the rooftop fight sequence, which was highly anticipated by the director.

As per Farino, he wanted the rooftop fight sequence as it was very visually appealing, having included the sea in the background.

Meanwhile, the Pain and Gain actor added that he didn't like the scene. “I don't know, I felt a little queasy,” Mark Wahlberg stated, adding that the jumping, running, and other chases did not appeal to him much; however, he still had fun.

The Union is a comedy Spy film released on Netflix on August 16, 2024.

