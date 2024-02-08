Who Is Odell Beckham Jr.? Exploring The Life Of Baltimore Ravens Player Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s romance is getting serious, according to a new report. The pair are trying to navigate their relationship carefully because Odell’s personality is much more private than Kardashian’s, a source told Us Weekly.

The Baltimore Ravens player, 31, is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the source told the outlet, adding that they are “trying to figure out the next steps.”

Who is Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. born November 5, 1992, commonly known by his initials OBJ is an American football wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Beckham played college football for the LSU Tigers, earning first-team All-American honors in 2013. He was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Beckham attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, playing football, basketball, and track. As a junior, he caught 45 passes for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he recorded 50 catches for 1,010 yards and 19 touchdowns, joining Cooper Manning as the only two players in school history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

In addition, he rushed for 331 yards and six touchdowns, passed for 90 yards and a score, and averaged 30.0 yards per punt return. He was named to the Times-Picayune 2011 Blue-Chip list and the Louisiana 2A All-State first-team as a wide receiver, while he also earned District 9-2A Offensive MVP honors and a spot on The Advocate's Super Dozen.

Beckham lettered all four years in basketball and was an all-district selection in his junior and senior years. He excelled in track and field, following his mother's footsteps. At Newman High, he took silver in the long jump at the 2010 Newman Invitational and earned sixth-place finishes in the 200-meter dash and long jump at the LA 2A State Meet. Beckham was a member of the Newman 4 x 100 m and 4 x 200 m relay teams.

In 2012, Beckham started the 2012 BCS National Championship Game at LSU and won the Paul Hornung Award in 2013. In his first season with the New York Giants, he broke numerous NFL rookie receiving records, becoming the first player to record more than 75 receptions, 1,100 yards, and ten touchdowns in a rookie season, and breaking the rookie record for the most average receiving yards per game.

During Week 12 of his first season, Beckham came to national attention when he made a one-handed touchdown catch while falling backward in a Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys, which numerous pundits and athletes called the greatest catch ever made. Beckham won the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In 2016, he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards. In 2016, he recorded his first 100-reception season and reached the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career, after helping the Giants to an 11–5 season record. Beckham was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and has been named a second-team All-Pro twice.

After a stint with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham was signed by the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. Beckham and the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. He spent the 2022 season out of football while rehabbing an ACL injury he sustained in the Super Bowl before signing with the Ravens in 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian's rumored relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Odell Bekham Jr. were first linked in September 2023, with sources stating they have been casually hanging out since Beckham Jr.'s breakup with Lauren Wood. However, another insider specified that the pair are friends and have been mostly hanging out in groups, like at his birthday party, as they run in similar social circles.

They further sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together at a bash following the CFDA Awards in November 2023, though once again it didn’t appear to be romantic.

“[Kardashian and Beckham] talked the whole night with [Fanatics mogul] Michael Rubin,” said an insider. “It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all.”

On Friday 9 February, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were spotted attending Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys shindig in West Hollywood and even matched in all-black attire. It’s unclear if they left the party together, as Kardashian pulled away around 1:30 a.m. in her Range Rover which features blacked-out windows, so she couldn’t be seen inside the vehicle.

This isn’t Kim Kardashian's first foray into dating a football player. She dated then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush in 2007, and he even appeared on her family’s former reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They broke up in 2010.

