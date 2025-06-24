Who Was Mick Ralphs? Exploring Life and Career of Legendary Guitarist Amid Sudden Death at 81

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mick Ralphs is no more. The legendary guitarist passed away at the age of 81 after being unwell for several years. The musician is known to be the founding member of the band Bad Company. Ralphs went on to give his final stage performance with the band in 2016 and suffered a massive stroke in the following days.

Moreover, the musician had been bedridden for almost a decade until the day of his death. Ralphs is survived by his wife, Susie Chavase, his two children and three stepchildren.

Who was Mick Ralphs?

Born in Hereford, England, Mick Ralphs was passionate about playing the guitar since his teenage days. The musician went on to turn his passion into a career and co-founded the Doc Thomas Group in 1966, when he was in his early 20s. The band went on to become Mott the Hoople and became quite popular amongst the audience. While the band found its commercial success, Mick left it in 1973.

Later, the artist went on to form Bad Company, alongside the singer, Paul Rodgers. The guitarist went on to co-write his hit track, Feel Like Makin’ Love, with his friend and band member, Rodgers. The song was initially composed for Mott the Hoople, but the musician went on to revamp it for his new band.

Following the formation of the band, the group went on to expand as the duo were joined by Free drummer Simon Kirke and former King Crimson bassist and vocalist Boz Burrell.

Tributes pour in for Mick Ralphs following his passing away at 81

After the unfortunate news of Mick Ralphs’ passing away was announced on the late guitarist’s official website, the tributes from the industry began pouring in. The musician’s band member, Rodgers, mentioned in his statement, “Our Mick has passed; my heart just hit the ground.”

The singer further added, “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, and an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humor.”

The drummer of Bad Company, Kirke, also paid his respects to the late guitarist. In his tribute, he wrote, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

Moreover, Joe Elliot, the lead singer of the Def Leppard band, wrote on his X account, "I just heard the news...totally heartbroken. Mick has been a constant companion through my musical journey, & he was one of the kindest souls I ever met. The world is a poorer place today."

Meanwhile, no further details about Mick Ralph's death have been released yet.

