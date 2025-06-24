Cobra Kai Actor Martin Kove BIT Co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim So Hard She 'Cried Out In Pain', Everything That Happened At Fan Convention

Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove is accused of biting his co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim. The co-stars attended a fan convention together, where the actor grabbed Kim and bit her on the shoulder.

The incident occurred at the Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, where the actor’s behaviour was reported to the nearest police department, as mentioned by multiple media outlets.

While Kove faced backlash from the event attendees, he was also confronted by Hannah-Kim’s husband, as the teeth marks were visible on the actress’s arm.

Martin Kove accused of misconduct

The serious allegations against the Cobra Kai star were reported by the Puyallup police department. It was mentioned in the official reports that Alicia went to meet Kove. When she tapped on his shoulder to say hello, the actor grabbed her and bit her arm. When the actress cried out in pain, Kove let go of her arm and kissed where he had bitten her.

According to the reports by People Magazine, “Martin Kove suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain.”

It further stated, “Once Martin Kove finished biting her arm, he grabbed her arm again and began kissing it where he had bit her.”

Moreover, following the incident, the actress went straight to her husband, Sebastian Roche, who also confronted Kove.

In her statement regarding the incident, Alicia revealed, “I had visible teeth marks and immediate bruising and pain.”

The actor allegedly then blasted the couple for daring to confront him. However, he later admitted to biting Hannah-Kim’s arm when the police approached.

Martin Kove and Alicia Hannah-Kim’s roles in Cobra Kai

As for Cobra Kai, Kove portrayed the role of an antagonist, John Kreese, as cruel, vicious, and dangerous. Kreese was a Vietnamese war veteran who instilled the philosophy of “no mercy.”

Moreover, for his co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim went on to portray the role of Kim Da-Eun. The actress also played a negative role in the Netflix show. While the character served as one of the two major antagonists until Season 5, she went on to become the main anti-hero in Season 6.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.

