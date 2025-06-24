Is Kannappa based on real story? Know runtime, star cast and everything about Vishnu Manchu’s film with Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is slated to release on June 27, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the mythical action drama was censored by the CBFC on June 19, 2025.

Kannappa’s censor and runtime

With the censorship, the movie was rated UA 13+ with a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes. The upcoming film features the story of a Thinnadu, a young man who does not believe in God Shiva from Hindu mythology.

Advertisement

As the man evolves, he goes on to witness life-changing events, which make him an ardent devotee.

The much-awaited movie features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and many more.

While a large ensemble cast is part of the film, stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal are also playing key cameo roles.

Prabhas is playing Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, and is confirmed to have a screen time of approximately 45 minutes. On the other hand, Mohanlal appears as Kirata, a tribal warrior, while Akshay Kumar and Kajal play god Shiva and goddess Parvati, respectively.

Is Kannappa based on a real story?

The upcoming film is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism and is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Advertisement

As far as the legend goes, it is believed that Kannappa was a saint in the Saiva Siddhanta tradition, closely connected with the Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Originally a hunter, Kannappa discovered a Siva Lingam in its wind embodiment (Vayu Linga). Offering the idol of Shiva with water and even meat from his hunts, the god was pleased with the hunter’s devotion, despite it being considered an unconventional practice.

As the tale progresses, the man finally decides to give the god one of his eyes as an offering. As he was about to give his second eye, Lord Shiva intervened and stopped him.

The cinematic venture is bankrolled by Vishnu’s father and veteran actor Mohan Babu, and is musically crafted by Stephen Devassy. Apart from them, the much-awaited film’s crew includes cinematography by Sheldon Chau and editing by Anthony.

ALSO READ: Thammudu OTT Release: Not Netflix or JioHotstar, Nithiin’s upcoming Telugu film will be available on THIS platform post-theatrical run