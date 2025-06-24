Kpop Demon Hunters was inspired by BTS? Directors reveal how song Dynamite became foundation for Netflix’s global hit

BTS has taken over our world with its charm, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that modern-day K-pop has largely benefited from the group’s concepts. Another one of such highly popularized content these days is Netflix’s animated film called Kpop Demon Hunters. A tried-and-tested formula for its story, the movie has quickly taken over the viewers’ screens and hearts with its simple but heart-touching story, making them ask for more. Now, the creators of the film have revealed how the septet made it possible for them to dream big.

How BTS’ plans birthed Kpop Demon Hunters

Talking about how the film first came to be, directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans shared that the idea stemmed during COVID, as reported by OSEN. During a time when the world was looking for more ways to connect, due to isolation and social distancing, the K-pop team spread their hand for global fans via online streaming.

“We were all isolated and had a hard time connecting with each other around the world. Then BTS held an online concert, and millions of people around the world (including us) were suddenly singing and dancing to Dynamite from their own homes. For a moment, the world felt a little brighter.”

The two added that they wished to capture the happiness that BTS has spread with their music in Kpop Demon Hunters. “We wanted to capture that moment and feeling when a really good song captures people’s hearts and nullifies all the discrimination and darkness in the world, and even the demons inside us lose their power,” they added. Kpop Demon Hunters’ creators looked for the experiences that the group was able to share with the BTS ARMY during a tough time for the world.

Meanwhile, Kpop Demon Hunters has ranked No.1 in 26 regions following its release on June 20. The 100-minute runner captures the story of Huntrix, a K-pop girl group whose members live second lives as demon hunters, and their rival boy group Saja Boys, who are filled with demons.

