Why Does Cate Blanchett Only Have One Photo From Her Wedding With Andrew Upton? Actress Reveals Shocking Reason

Every couple has interesting stories about their wedding, and it appears that Cate Blanchett, who is married to Andrew Upton, is no exception. She recently reminisced about her wedding and revealed that she has only one wedding photo. The actress shared this story during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the episode that aired on Friday, Blanchett recalled that when she and Andrew decided to tie the knot in 1997, they didn’t have much money. The Ocean’s 8 actress explained that they couldn’t afford a professional photographer, but fortunately, they had two friends who were photographers.

However, despite having two photographers at the venue, only one photo was taken. Blanchett explained to Barrymore, “One guy got so drunk he forgot to load film in the camera, and the other one had such a good time that he didn’t take any pictures. As a result, we have just one picture of our wedding—a blurry shot of the two of us getting into the car.”

At the time, Blanchett admitted she was “so sad and so upset” and even cried because they had no proper wedding photos. However, she now feels differently. The Aviator actress shared that, in hindsight, she is “quite pleased” with the lack of pictures, as it allows her to rely on her own memories to recall the special evening.

For those unfamiliar, Blanchett reportedly met her husband, Andrew, while performing in a production of The Seagull. The couple later expanded their family, welcoming three sons—Dashiell, Roman, and Ignatius—and a daughter, Edith.