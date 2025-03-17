Snow White First Reviews: Rachel Zegler Starrer Receives Praise From Audience; 'Really Enjoyed The...'

Snow White has been one of the most talked-about films for quite some time, mostly due to its casting. Many called out Marc Webb's directorial venture for casting Rachel Zegler in the titular role.

The live-action film was screened in Los Angeles on March 15, and the initial reactions from those who watched it are in.

Katcy Stephen, Variety's film journalist, shared that Zegler was “a shining supernova.” It was also noted that the project was a “visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals.”

An individual on X penned a “SNOW WHITE" movie review. The film has shown that it's possible to bring a classic story to a new generation, while keeping the core of what made the original so loved. But it's Zegler's luminous performance that truly elevates the film, making it +.”

Another netizen praised the movie by stating, “Watched the live adaptation of Snow White... surprised that the movie was descent? The acting and musical numbers were alright (Gal Gadot can’t sing). Loved Rachel Zegler as Snow White; she may not be everyone’s choice, but she is to me.

Another person on X had a mixed reaction, where they called out the CGI dwarves. They wrote, “I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen's evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It's really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling.”

Another person shared a lengthy review, where they mentioned that it was a huge surprise that the most “controversial” and unliked venture of this year actually did a “decent live-action remake.”

The individual also shared that #SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. “

They appreciated the songs, adding, “The visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.”

It is truly refreshing to witness such reviews about the films, as for some time, the live-action venture was the subject of criticism among many netizens.

Sbniow will be officially in theaters on March 21, 2025.