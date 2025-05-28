BTS' J-Hope confirms title of 3rd single release post military discharge, everything we know about Killin It Girl so far

Killin It Girl is set to be the third song released by Jung Hoseok, aka BTS member J-Hope. As per a new video released on the group's X account, the singer's new single is likely to drop soon.

In the video, the 31-year-old introduces his previous two releases, Dreams feat. Miguel and MONA LISA, alongside a woman, lightly dancing along to the beats of the two songs. The vibes of the tracks can be seen captured in the short clips, only to be followed by a surprising 3rd audio teasing his new song, Killin It Girl.

Check out the Killin It Girl pilot teaser clip below.

About Killin It Girl

Titled, the Charm of HOPE, the video indeed manages to show the various traits of the BTS rapper via three songs. So far, it is not known if the new release will be accompanied by a music video or if it will be another collaboration track, however, the latter seems unlikely noting the absence of a featuring artist mention.

The song appears to be worlds apart from his earlier two releases, with a stronger beat hitting the fans this time around.

The announcement comes ahead of BTS' J-Hope's live viewing ot HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, to be shot in Japan. The same will be available for view in Indian theatres from May 31 as previously revealed by PVR INOX.

End of J-Hope's solo projects

The show is likely to bring an end to the solo promotions coming from the singer's end as he preps for group reunion. The seven members of BTS are set to reunite in June following the military completion of the other 5 members, while Jin and J-Hope continue to hold the fort down, having enlisted as the first two members.

A new BTS album as well as a world tour is expected as Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, and SUGA, come together with Jin and J-Hope post their national duties.

