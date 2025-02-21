Hwang Min Hyun’s Study Group ending explained: Cha Woo Min's climatic step, Han Ji Eun's shocking decision, and more

The high school action-drama Study Group aired its final episodes on February 20, 2025, wrapping up a thrilling first season that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Adapted from the widely popular webtoon, the drama followed the journey of Yun Ga Min, played by Hwang Min Hyun, a student with fighting skills who, despite his abilities, dreams of academic success.

The final episodes were packed with tension as Ga Min and his allies worked to expose Pi Han Ul’s corrupt influence over the school while also protecting Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun), who had taken the lead in ensuring justice was served. While Study Group delivered a satisfying conclusion, it also left behind lingering questions, teasing the possibility of a second season.

As Study Group reached its climax, the truth behind Jung Hwa’s tragic fate was fully revealed. A year prior, Jung Hwa had sought disciplinary action against Min Hwan and Pi Han Ul (Cha Woo Min), only to be silenced permanently. Her son, Geon Yeop, was left injured in the attack, and in the aftermath, the disciplinary committee was dissolved. The cover-up allowed Han Ul to launch his oppressive ranking system, giving him unchecked power over the school.

Fast-forward to the present: Ga Min and his study group saw an opportunity to challenge Han Ul’s rule. With a long-overdue disciplinary hearing finally scheduled, they hoped it would be the first step toward dismantling his control. However, Han Ul wasn’t willing to go down without a fight. Manipulating the media, he released footage framing the study group as violent troublemakers. This caused a frenzy outside the school, with reporters eager for a scandal, while the Deputy Principal seized the opportunity to threaten Ga Min with expulsion if Han Gyeong didn’t back down.

Advertisement

Han Gyeong, however, refused to be intimidated. Determined to see justice served, she urged the study group to remain focused and avoid falling into Han Ul’s trap. But Han Ul wasn’t done scheming; he offered rewards to students willing to climb the ranks through violence, inciting chaos within the school. In an act of retaliation, Han Ul and Min Hwan went as far as destroying the study group’s room.

Meanwhile, Se Hyeon, feeling overwhelmed and discouraged, considered dropping out of school altogether. Ga Min, after an emotional conversation with his mother, set out to bring Se Hyeon back into the fold. His words reignited Se Hyeon’s resolve, and with their team reunited, they braced themselves for the battle ahead.

With Han Gyeong pressing forward, the Deputy Principal, who had long been complicit in covering up the school’s corruption, suddenly reached out to her. Claiming to have valuable information, he lured her into a private meeting. While suspicious, she took the risk and recorded their conversation. As expected, he admitted his fear of crossing Han Ul’s father and then fled, leaving her vulnerable.

Advertisement

Before she could escape, Han Ul and his gang cornered her, demanding she hand over any evidence she had collected. Though they managed to seize her phone, they overlooked the recording device hidden in her coat. Just when things seemed hopeless, Ga Min and his study group stormed in to rescue her. What followed was a brutal fight, with each member of the study group facing off against Han Ul’s gang. Initially, Ga Min tried to hold back, hoping to delay Han Ul long enough for Han Gyeong to escape. However, when Han Ul revealed that he had sent his men after her, Ga Min’s restraint broke.

At the school gate, Han Gyeong found herself surrounded, only to be saved by Hee Won, Gyu Jin, and others who had once been helped by her and Ga Min. Meanwhile, despite suffering a severe leg injury, Ga Min delivered a decisive blow, finally defeating Han Ul. The next day, the disciplinary committee convened, resulting in Han Ul’s expulsion. His past crimes caught up with him, and he was arrested for his involvement in Jung Hwa’s murder. Even his father’s influence couldn’t shield him from justice this time.

Advertisement

With Han Ul gone, his ranking system collapsed, and students deleted the oppressive app that had controlled their lives. The Deputy Principal was also arrested, finally facing the consequences of his corruption. The study group, once considered outcasts, had successfully restored order to their school. But while the battle seemed won, the final moments of the episode introduced a surprising twist: Han Gyeong unexpectedly stepped down from her leadership position in the study group. Her decision left fans wondering about the group's future and what challenges might still lie ahead.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of a second season for Study Group. The webtoon itself does not extend beyond this arc, meaning that if the drama were to continue, it would need original storytelling beyond its source material. However, the potential for a sequel is strong. While Han Ul may be behind bars, the system he created could still have lingering effects. Other power-hungry students or external threats could rise, challenging the balance Ga Min and his friends worked so hard to restore. Additionally, Han Gyeong’s unexpected resignation hints that her story is far from over.