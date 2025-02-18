Hwang Min Hyun-Han Ji Eun's Study Group dominates Viki's top 5 rankings globally, know its plot and characters

Hwang Min Hyun's action-thriller drama Study Group has reached its climax and is set to release its final episode on Thursday, February 20. Initially receiving average ratings, the drama saw an impressive surge in viewership with the premiere of its second half. It is currently among the top five most-watched Viki series in more than 140 countries, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun on February 18.

After the release of its ninth episode on February 13, Study Group ranked in the top two in 74 countries, including major nations such as the US, UK, Brazil, Mexico, France, and the UAE. The drama also secured a spot in the top five in as many as 147 countries. Earlier, in the first week of February, the webtoon-based drama claimed the No. 1 ranking in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia on the weekly chart, according to Viu.

Riding on its global popularity, Study Group has been sold to Japan's OTT platform ABEMA and will be available for Japanese audiences starting February 21.

The series follows a group of young students on a mission to transform Yuseung Technical High School into a safe space for academic growth. Hwang Min Hyun plays the lead role of Yoon Ga Min, a student skilled in martial arts but determined to be a model student, just like his late father. He inherited his fearless fighting spirit from his mother. Unexpectedly, he ends up in a school notorious for its delinquent activities, where student rankings are dictated by the privileged bully, Pi Han Ul (Cha Woo Min).

Taking it upon himself to reform the unruly structure of the school, Yoon Ga Min discusses his plans with the school's temporary teacher, Lee Han Gyeong (Han Ji Eun). As planned, he successfully forms a study group with like-minded students, including Kim Se Hyun (Lee Jong Hyun), Lee Ji Woo (Shin Su Hyun), Choi Hee Won (Yoon Sang Jung), and Lee Joon (Gong Do Yu).

Together, they choose to confront the bullies head-on, determined to go to any lengths necessary to protect the school from Pi Han Ul and his underlings.