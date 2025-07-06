Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par crosses Thugs of Hindustan to emerge Aamir Khan's 5th biggest grosser in India

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is holding up well at the box office. As per estimates, the movie has added another Rs 5.50 crore to Rs 5.75 crore net to the tally on its third Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 144.50 crore net in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par targets Rs 160 crore finish

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, the sports drama is now heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark. It is expected to surpass this figure by the end of its third week. The Aamir Khan starrer will face three new releases from next weekend onwards- Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Superman.

If it manages to hold well, the movie might end up doing Rs 160 crore net by the end of its entire theatrical run in India.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Week 2 Rs 44.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 5.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 144.50 crore net in 17 days

Sitaare Zameen Par beats Thugs Of Hindostan at the domestic box office

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par has emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Thugs Of Hindostan and became the 5th highest-grossing movie of Aamir Khan’s career.

Sitaare Zameen Par is now only behind 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and Dangal. All eyes are now on the weekday trends at Sitaare Zameen Par.

Top Aamir Khan movies at the Indian box office:

Dangal: Rs 374.50 crore PK: Rs 337.75 crore Dhoom 3: Rs 260.75 crore 3 Idiots: Rs 201.50 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: Rs 144.50 crore* Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs 138.25 crore Ghajini: Rs 114 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

