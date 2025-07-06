BLACKPINK’s Goyang concert Day 1 attendees: Lee Min Ho, Lisa and Rosé’s families; here’s who witnessed DEADLINE tour kickoff

On July 5, 2025, BLACKPINK kicked off their highly anticipated DEADLINE world tour at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. And it was nothing short of explosive. Not only did the group deliver high-energy performances, but their first night on stage also attracted a glittering crowd of celebrities, fellow idols, and actors.

They made Day 1 of the tour feel more like a major award show than just a concert. The show marked BLACKPINK's grand return to the stage as a group after a period focused on solo ventures.

List of attendees at BLACKPINK's Goyang Day 1 concert

While BLINKs filled the stadium to cheer for the group, a surprising number of well-known names from the entertainment industry were also spotted enjoying the show. The guest list turned heads across social media. Fans captured glimpses of everyone from Jisoo's past and present co-stars to rising rookie idols.

Here's a rundown of the famous faces spotted on Day 1:

Lee Min Ho, who stars alongside Jisoo in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, was seen attending the concert.

Kim Jun Han, Jisoo’s co-star in her upcoming drama Newtopia, was also present.

Kim Jong Soo, who acted alongside Jisoo in Snowdrop, continued the trend of her former co-stars showing up to support her.

EXO’s Suho added more star power to the night.

ITZY’s Yuna and Pentagon’s Hong Seok were spotted among the attendees.

Jo Sung Min, The Dr. Cheon, and the Lost Talisman PD made a notable appearance.

Park Myung Soo, comedian and TV personality, was spotted enjoying the performances.

Bona, an idol and actress, also attended.

Seol In Ah, Ahn Eun Jin, and Jo Hye Joo, all popular actresses, made appearances.

Yoon Soojin, model and Jisoo’s close friend, was also seen at the venue.

Gray, the well-known producer and artist, joined the celebrity crowd.

Lee Eun Saem, a rising actress, was among the audience.

Members of BABYMONSTER were spotted enjoying the show. YG’s new rookie boy group was also there.

Ashley Choi, with her brother, also showed up.

Rosé’s parents, sister, and grandmother attended the concert, cheering proudly. Lisa’s mother was also present, watching her daughter perform with pride.

Although it was reported that NewJeans, aespa, and Stray Kids' Bang Chan attended, it was later confirmed to be false. They did not show up at the concert.

DEADLINE tour schedule

Following the success of the opening night, BLACKPINK is returning to the stage again on July 6 for Day 2 of the Goyang concerts. Moreover, the DEADLINE world tour is set to hit major global cities in the coming months. Here's a breakdown of their upcoming tour schedule:

Los Angeles – July 12 & 14

Chicago – July 18

Toronto – July 22 & 23

New York – July 26 & 27

Paris – August 2 & 3

Milan – August 6

Barcelona – August 9

London – August 15 & 16

Tokyo – January 16, 17, & 18, 2026 (Final three shows)

With these dates confirmed, fans across North America, Europe, and Asia are preparing to welcome the group with open arms.

