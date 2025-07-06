BTS’ V lives Paris dream: Shares shirtless gym snap, drunk moments and Eiffel tower aesthetic in PICS

BTS' Kim Taehyung, also known as V, is currently spending time in Paris. And fans are calling it a visual blessing. The singer flew in for Celine's Spring 2026 Fashion Show. While the event itself is grand, it's Taehyung's casual, off-stage presence that has completely captivated both fans and onlookers.

From quiet cafés to Parisian alleys, videos and photos of V started popping up across platforms like X and Instagram over the weekend. People who happened to cross paths with him in the city quickly shared clips of the star simply walking around or enjoying a drink. Accompanying him in some of those moments was his close friend and actor, Park Bo Gum.

Advertisement

V's Instagram post breaks the internet

On Sunday, July 6, V dropped a carousel of images on Instagram, offering fans a visual diary of his Parisian escapade, without a single caption. The post was paired with the soothing track When I'm in Your Arms by Cleo Sol, perfectly matching the dreamy tone of the pictures.

One of the most viral images from the set was a shirtless candid snap taken at the gym, where he appeared in nothing but pants. Fans didn’t hold back, calling the photo “art” and “unreal.” Another frame showed him near the Eiffel Tower, posing with the Victory sign.

V’s Parisian moodboard

Beyond the thirst-inducing visuals, Taehyung’s post also offered personal and quirky glimpses into his world. One photo showed him sipping a beverage while wearing only a vest. There were also images of him holding a wine bottle, showing off his painted nails, and even a blurry snap of Labubu dolls.

Advertisement

These small details added personality to the post, making it more than just a fashion diary. It became a window into Taehyung’s current mood and interests. In some images, V was seen with Peter Utz, Celine’s Global VIP and Events Director. The final image in his post was a quiet one. Taehyung sat on a couch with his head resting on his hand, looking like he was fast asleep or drunk.

His ability to switch from charming to goofy in a matter of frames keeps ARMYs hooked. And through each frame he shared, fans around the world got a front-row seat to the kind of unfiltered, artistic intimacy that only he can offer. V is effortlessly stunning on any ordinary day, but V in Paris? That’s an entirely different kind of breathtaking.

ALSO READ: BTS' V opens up on sleep sensitivity as military training after-effect ahead of Paris show: 'The slightest noise...'