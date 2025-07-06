BTS is more popular than Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars? Group becomes only K-pop act to land on Apple Music's Top 500 of the Decade

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Apple Music unveiled a special list this week: its Top 500 Most-Streamed Songs of the Decade. The list is based on global plays since the platform's launch in 2015. The list was released in batches, building excitement as fans waited to see who would make the cut. And K-pop fans had every reason to celebrate when BTS landed not one but two spots on the chart.

Dynamite and Butter secure BTS a place in streaming history

BTS' Dynamite ranked impressively at No. 34, while their hit Butter came in at No. 252. This makes them the only K-pop group featured in the entire Top 500 list. What caught fans' attention even more was that Dynamite managed to outrank significant Western pop icons like Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

To put things in perspective:

Taylor Swift's highest-ranked song on the list is Cruel Summer at No. 57

Bruno Mars's top entry is That's What I Like at No. 59

For a non-English group to chart higher than some of the most dominant names in pop music speaks volumes about BTS' global reach.

ARMY celebrates on social media

As expected, ARMY, BTS' dedicated fan base, flooded social media with celebratory posts. Fans praised the group's lasting impact and expressed pride in their achievements. They call the moment "historic" and "well-deserved."

Others pointed out how Dynamite, their first fully English single, had opened doors for broader global success. The track helped elevate K-pop visibility on Western platforms.

Apple Music’s Top 10

While BTS made history for K-pop, the top 10 spots on Apple Music’s list featured some of the most recognizable hits of the past decade. The Top 10 most-streamed songs on Apple Music are:

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran Blinding Lights – The Weeknd God’s Plan – Drake Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee rockstar – Post Malone One Dance – Drake SICKO MODE – Travis Scott Perfect – Ed Sheeran No Guidance – Chris Brown bad guy – Billie Eilish

BTS’ mention in list: A major win for K-pop

BTS’ inclusion and domination, on a chart filled with English-language global hits, highlights just how far K-pop has come in the international music industry. As the only K-pop act recognized by Apple Music in this milestone list, BTS continues to break boundaries and set new records with every release.

