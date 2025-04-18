Where is Kim Garam now? Former LE SSERAFIM member's surprising whereabouts and appearance revealed

Kim Garam, who left LE SSERAFIM in July 2022, had been away from the public eye since. The K-pop idol, whose career looked promising due to her all-round talent, faced bullying allegations, and had her contract terminated by the group's label, Source Music and HYBE Corporation. A recent report by Koreaboo on April 18 revealed new information about her first appearance and surprising whereabouts amid her break from idol life.

Advertisement

The former LE SSERAFIM member was spotted for the first time since leaving the group, in an unexpected video. On March 6, Konkuk University's official YouTube channel posted a video titled "Take One, regarding the incoming freshmen of the Department of Media and Acting. This congratulatory message for the class of 2025 featured rolling credits at the end, highlighting the students who contributed to the video's production.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Kim Garam's name listed as part of the directing team, generating considerable enthusiasm regarding her current endeavours. They were delighted to see that she was fine and leading her life normally. A picture that appeared at the end of the freshmen video reportedly confirmed that the Kim Garam credited in the video was indeed the former K-pop idol. She appeared in a group photo with the creative team, but opted to cover her face with her hands.

Even though her face isn't clear in the photo, fans speculated that the girl wearing a white jacket at the extreme left was Kim Garam. She was reportedly accepted into Konkuk University's Department of Media Acting at the College of Arts and Design in 2024, after graduating from the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA). It was almost two years after she had to depart from LE SSERAFIM.

Advertisement

She debuted in May 2022 with the other five members of the group– Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. However, her career was cut short as she was embroiled in school bullying allegations the same month. She then had to terminate her contract after investigations into the accusations. While Garam took a hiatus from activities in May 2022, her contract was ultimately terminated in July.

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae in trouble after smoking? Vape sighting in Weverse DM sparks debate