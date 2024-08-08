Is TWICE's Tzuyu participating in Archery at Paris Olympics? ISAC clip goes VIRAL as singer gets mistaken for Korean athlete

TWICE’s Tzuyu’s archery clips have gone viral on social media as they have mistaken her for an Olympic athlete. The snippets are from ISAC, which is a sports competition held among K-pop idols. However, due to the ongoing Paris Olympic Games, the artist’s clips are gaining momentum among netizens, who are extremely impressed by the artist’s skills.

ISAC stands for Idol Star Athletics Championships, which have been organized for several years. K-pop idols from various groups participate in the games and win medals by showing off their athleticism. However, TWICE’s Tzuyu has managed to sway everyone with her archery skills, as she always scored the top points during the matches.

Nevertheless, the old clips of Tzuyu participating in archery are starting to go viral on social media platforms yet again. Fans started to share her videos due to the ongoing Paris Olympic matches, finding an opportunity to praise her talent. However, the clip has reached non-fans as well and people have been wondering if she is a new South Korean athlete that they have not heard of. Fans have cleared up the misconception and revealed that she is a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE.

Furthermore, Tzuyu’s ethereal good looks have also swooned the online community, attracting more fans to her doorstep. Tzuyu will be making her much-anticipated solo debut and the viral clips have worked much in her favour. She will be releasing her first album, titled abouTZU on August 6, 2024.

Advertisement

Tzuyu made her debut as a K-pop idol in TWICE alongside Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, they made their debut through a television music reality show, Sixteen. Some of the popular songs by the group include Cheer Up, TT, Likey, What is Love?, Fancy, Feel Special, YES or YES, More & More, I Can't Stop Me, and Alcohol-Free among others.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA drunk driving incident: Military Manpower Association to strengthen law compliance education for social service workers