Ishita Gupta turns up the style quotient in her ivory dress from House of CB

Model and actress Ishita Gupta is known for her commendable fashion flair. From time to time, she has stunned us with her looks! And once again, she has set the internet ablaze by donning the super cute ivory A-line mini dress from House of CB. The model was spotted taking a walk in Mayfair, the up-scale London neighbourhood (which is also where she resides), in that pretty outfit. Ishita took to Instagram to share pictures of her look. As the world is feeling the heat of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the model chooses to vibe to Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares’ 2022 FIFA World Cup song ‘Tukoh Taka,’ which has topped this week’s Billboard music poll. In the caption, she wrote, "Them: Why are you distracted? Me: #MyFavouriteDistraction Sound On"

With "sound on," we can guess that the FIFA anthem Tukoh Taka has secured its place in Ishita's heart. This is the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival anthem, which is being played at FIFA Fan Festivals in Doha and worldwide to pump up the atmosphere at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The song is currently trending at number one across all streaming platforms and seems to have the model as distracted as we are.