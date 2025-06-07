Badshah comments ‘would rather make babies’ with Dua Lipa, tweet goes viral

Badshah keeps treating fans with his music videos, raps, and tracks, but this time, the singer-rapper has hit the headlines for a different reason. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he expressed his admiration for the popular singer, Dua Lipa. While the tweet merely showcased his love for the global star, his reply to a fan's comment about his possible collaboration with her grabbed eyeballs.

On X, Badshah posted a note that read, "Dua Lipa (red heart emoji)." The tweet gained much traction, and one of the users commented asking if he was making a track with Dua Lipa. Replying to the same, the rapper remarked, "I'd rather make babies with her bro."

Here's Badshah's tweet and his response to his fan:

Lately, Badshah has been creating buzz with his physical transformation. On his social media handle, he shared a couple of poolside photos, flaunting his comparatively leaner physique. Netizens were stunned by his dramatic weight loss and expressed curiosity about the same.

Known for popular songs like Mercy and DJ Waley Babu, Badshah revealed that he would start panting in just 15 minutes during his live performances. On Shilpa Shetty's wellness show, he shared, "My work involves me moving around for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage."

While many praised his transformation, a few were quick to speculate if he relied on Ozempic for losing the extra kilos. Shutting down such rumors, the rapper confirmed not taking any medication but the visible change is due to steady effort and a disciplined lifestyle. Reportedly, he has lost over 20 kgs.

Talking about Badshah's recent tracks, the singer dropped hits like Naina, Khwabida, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, and Gori Hai Kalaiyan among others. For the unversed, the 39-year-old rose to fame with his song, DJ Waley Babu, in 2018. Later, Badshah made his acting debut in 2019 with the comedy-drama Khandani Shafakhana, alongside Varun Sharma and more.

