Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's first glimpse from International film The Seven Dogs OUT, fans say 'maza aa gaya'

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a great bond, and their brotherly friendship needs no proof. The duo has starred in several movies together, including Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai. While they were last seen together in a music video titled Old Money, sung by AP Dhillon, the duo is now ready to take on an international project, The Seven Dogs. While it will be Sanjay Dutt's international debut, the Bollywood Megastar will mark his second foreign outing after Marigold (2007).

The official teaser of The Seven Dogs (7 Dogs) is out now, promising slick action sequences and a high-octane cinematic experience. Both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt can be spotted in a blink-of-an-eye glimpse. While Salman Khan is elevating the teaser with his presence in a pinstripe suit, Baba is seen holding and pointing a gun at someone. Ever since the teaser dropped, fans are in no mood to keep calm and are gushing over the presence of the Indian cinema icons.

While reacting to the teaser, a social media user commented, “Bhai looks and charm (with fire emoji), another user wrote, “maza aa gaya, can’t wait for the movie.” A third fan wrote, “Bhai’s swag is on another level - this one’s gonna be explosive!” Another user tweeted, “Salman Khan stepping up the game globally - Bollywood to Hollywood!”

Check out what other netizens have to say about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s first glimpse from The Seven Dogs teaser:

For the unversed, the International feature film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously directed Hollywood movies- Bad Boys For Life and Ms Marvel. The movie stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead roles. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are doing guest appearances in the movie. Besides the lead actors, the Saudi action-comedy also stars Monica Bellucci, Max Huang, Tara Emad, and Sandy Bella.

Though Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's character details have been kept under wraps, we cannot wait to see how their cameo presence elevates the film.

