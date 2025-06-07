The Bold and the Beautiful June 6 Episode Recap: Bill Regrets Getting Luna Out of Prison

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Finn returning from his swim class and treating Steffy with kisses. Finn knows that his wife has had a restless night, as she has been thinking about Luna and her tricks. The couple is worried over what is to come next, as Sheila too is out and can be a threat to them in the future.

As Steffy and Finn are discussing Luna, Liam steps in and thanks the duo again for lending him the guest house. He has been able to spend a lot more time with Kelly.

Liam then asks about Luna, and the couple tells him about how she entered the cliff house and had arguments with Steffy and her father. While the duo assures Liam that everything is under control, he begins to panic. Finn promises to keep Steffy safe at all costs.

On the other hand, Deacon and Sheila spend some happy moments together before discussing Luna. Sheila informs the latter that she tried to warn Steffy and Finn, but in vain. Luna’s grandmother recalls her devious plan and threat to kill Steffy.

Meanwhile, Poppy arrives with a chip on her shoulder. However, seeing Sheila, she drops the act. The latter warns Poppy that Luna is planning something dangerous against Steffy. She also tells her that her daughter might make a bigger mistake than before. Poppy then drops the bomb and reveals that Luna is plotting to kill Steffy.

As for Luna, she calls Dollar Bill, and when he enters, she starts with her speech of how everyone abandoned her, and she does not want him to do that too. However, Luna’s sob story did not work and Bill went on to tell her that he regrets getting her out of the prison.

He says that he can’t help her anymore. When Bill leaves and shuts the door, Luna thinks of Steffy and gets her gun out of the drawer.

