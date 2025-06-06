PHOTOS: Arjun Das cherishes his conversations with Pawan Kalyan from They Call Him OG sets

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release on September 25, 2025. As the movie is undergoing its production works, Arjun Das has penned his experience working with the Power Star.

In a post on social media, the GBU actor expressed how he cherishes the moments shared with the actor. He highlighted how the actor-politician always found time to hold a conversation with him despite having a busy schedule.

Dropping two pictures alongside the actor, Arjun said, “It has been an absolute honour Pawan Kalyan Garu. Will cherish every single day of working with you. Thank you for taking time out whenever we shot, to sit down & talk to me despite your extremely busy schedule.”



“Will forever cherish our conversations. I truly hope I get to collaborate with you again Sir,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan poses with Arjun Das at OG sets

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG is an actioner, directed by Sujeeth. The movie features the story of a feared gangster, Ojas Gambheera aka OG. Despite being a ruthless figure, the man disappeared from the streets of Mumbai and makes a return after 10 years, with vengeance in his mind.

As the Gabbar Singh actor plays the lead, the cinematic venture features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and more as the supporting cast.

Coming to Pawan Kalyan’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the swashbuckler action venture Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film, partially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the rest by AM Jyothi Krishna, features the story of an outlaw of steals the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Apart from the actor-politician in the lead role, actors like Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and many more are in key roles. While the movie was initially announced to release on June 12, 2025, but has once again been postponed.

Furthermore, the actor also has the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his lineup, which is said to be an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

