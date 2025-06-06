Housefull 5 Day 1 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar fronted comedy nets a good Rs 22 crore on Friday; To make big gains over holiday weekend

Akshay Kumar fronted Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has taken a good start at the Indian box office. Based on early estimates, the film’s opening day collections are around Rs 22 crore net. This can be taken as a win for Akshay Kumar, who has been in search for a solid theatrical hit. Initially, advance bookings suggested the film might struggle to cross Rs 20 crore. But strong on-the-day bookings have pushed it past that mark with ease.

Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan. The comedy seems to have struck a chord, especially in mass pockets, where walk-in audiences have boosted its numbers. The Rs 22 crore opening is a promising sign, placing it among Akshay’s biggest openers in a leading role. Only Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Gold have registered better openings.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Day India Net Collection 1 Rs 22 crore Total Rs 22 crore

The opening day number of Housefull 5 proves that the Housefull franchise continues to have a loyal fanbase. With holidays ahead, Housefull 5 is poised for a strong showing. Advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday look robust, with estimates pointing to a weekend haul of around Rs 85 crore net. This would be very good for a comedy film in today’s market.

Slapstick comedy is difficult to hit the right notes and that's the reason we have such few comedies releasing these days. The initials of Housefull 5 show that there is an audience for unadulterated comedy ensembles and producers should be more fearless in staging such ensemble comedies.

The movie's real test begins after the weekend. Ticket prices will drop on weekdays, and Housefull 5 needs to maintain steady collections to keep the momentum going. To emerge a hit, the film must aim for the Rs 200 crore net mark in India. The good news is that there is no Bollywood release until Sitaare Zameen Par and that means that the comic-caper will enjoy an open run.

For Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5's opening is a ray of hope. After a string of underperformers, Housefull 5 could be his biggest post-pandemic grosser.

Have you watched Housefull 5 yet? If yes, what is your view on the film? Also, you watched the A version or the B version?

