Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Into' Ex-Boyfriend Nick Jonas Despite Marriage to Priyanka Chopra and Birth of Daughter

Miley Cyrus talked about her ex, Nick Jonas, almost two decades after the duo broke up. While making an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast, Hannah Montana candidly gushed about her former partner, stating that she likes the Jonas Brothers band member.

Following her split from the fellow musician, Cyrus went on to date Liam Hemsworth and also married him in 2018.

As for Jonas, the singer dated actress Priyanka Chopra. The couple has been happily married for seven years and also shares a daughter, Malti.

Miley Cyrus gushed about Nick Jonas on the podcast

The Disney alum, during her time on the podcast, spoke candidly about her former partner. Cyrus said, “I like Nick; I’m into him.” She went on to add that the band member is “married with children,” and “Everything is good in life.”

Moreover, the Grammy-winning singer went on to refer to her and Nick’s ship name, which was used by their fans back in the day. She said, “Niley for life.”

Meanwhile, the fans reacted to Cyrus’ comments about her former partner. One of the users took to their X account and commented, “childhood heart.” Another fan wrote, “Sobbing in ‘Before the Storm’ lyrics.”

Why did Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas break up?

While the Heart of Glass crooner only has praises for Jonas now, it was not always like this. Cyrus had also composed a song about her on-and-off relationship with Nick back in 2006-2007. At the time, the singer claimed that their split left her “distraught” and “sobbing.”

Opening up about the reason, the Wrecking Ball singer revealed that Jonas decided to join his band on tour instead of opening for her at the concert.

“He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour.” She recalled, “Like, ‘Why don’t we do it together? I don’t understand why you’re leaving me.'”

Currently, Miley Cyrus is in a relationship with Maxx Morando. The couple has been dating since 2021.

