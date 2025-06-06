Chotta Mumbai Re-release: Fans can’t keep calm as Mohanlal starrer returns after 18 years

Chotta Mumbai, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been re-released in theaters on June 6, 2025. The Anwar Rasheed directorial hit the big screens after 18 years and surely fans can’t keep calm.

In various posts across the internet, netizens are sharing their reactions upon re-visiting the action comedy venture as the Lucifer actor mesmerizes with his iconic role.

A video shared by AB George features visuals from a theater in Kottayam, Kerala, where a recent evening show has a packed audience. One user on X said, “Chotta Mumbai is not only a celebration of Lalettan, but also of Rajan P. Dev, Kalabhavan Mani, Haneefikka, and Jagathy Chettan.”

In the spirit of the same, another person wrote, “Watched #ChottaMumbai ReRelease. Peak theatre experience. Upgraded really well. Superb visuals, far better than many Malayalam movies releasing even today. Sound wise also top. Go and exp it in the big single screens with full crowd. Life time celebration for cinephiles.”

With many more netizens sharing similar visuals, it seems safe to say that Chotta Mumbai has turned theater screens into a pandemonium.

Netizens celebrate the release of Chotta Mumbai

Owing to the massive success of the movie’s re-release, Mohanlal has penned a short note on his social media handle along with a still from the film. He said, “Thanks for all the love. #Chottamumbai4k now in theatres near you!”

Mohanlal’s gratitude for Chotta Mumbai re-release reception

Chotta Mumbai features the tale of Vasco Da Gama aka Thala, a former local wrestler’s son who leads a life with happy-go-lucky terms. The man and his friends remain unemployed, creating havoc in their society and enjoying their lazy lives. However, things turn dark when he and his friends lock horns with a corrupt police officer who also lives as a gangster.

With the Empuraan actor in the leading role, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Kalabhavan Mani, Siddique, Jagathy Sreekumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikuttan, Bijukuttan, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was recently seen in the thriller drama Thudarum. The blockbuster venture directed by Tharun Moorthy is streaming on JioHotstar.

Moreover, the actor will next be appearing in a cameo role for Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, with Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam in the pipeline.

