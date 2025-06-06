Dakota Johnson Turns to Revenge Dress Fashion After Splitting From Chris Martin Post 8 Years of Dating

Dakota Johnson is channeling her inner Princess Diana, and it’s everything we’re looking for and more. Stepping out amid her promotions for the upcoming romance film Materialists, the actress donned a sheer, black dress, stunning everyone with her ease and charm shortly after her split from Chris Martin. It was recently reported that the couple decided to break off their engagement after being together for 8 years.

Dakota Johnson's Princess Diana Connection

Going out and about her business in New York City on Thursday, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress made a bold statement with her all-blake fit, truly taking more than just one page out of the Princess of Wales’ style book. Known as the infamous ‘revenge dress’, the British star had also worn an all-black ensemble to supposedly take revenge on her husband, Prince Charles, who is said to have cheated on her with Camilla, by showing her just what he had given up on.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, was drenched in luxury, smiling at the paparazzi and her fans waiting outside The Greenwich Hotel before riding off in her car for more promotional activities. It is one of the first few outings from the 35-year-old, who is said to have separated from the Coldplay frontman after being in love for 8 years. The duo is also rumored to have gotten engaged secretly many years ago, with recent spottings making their break-up news all the more unbelievable.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted all loved up and cozy as recently as the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which saw her stepping onto the red carpet multiple times, taking over the internet with her fun style. It is not known as to why the couple decided to part ways, but a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that this time felt like it was ‘final’.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in the middle of promoting her upcoming romance film Materialists. Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal take spots as her co-stars in the heavily anticipated love triangle.

