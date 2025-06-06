David Beckham to Receive Knighthood as Part of in King Charles’ Birthday Honor List; Find Out What Wife Victoria Will Be Called

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are set to be honored in King Charles’ birthday list. The former soccer star will receive the knighthood, while his wife will be titled as Lady Beckham. According to the reports of the BBC and The Times, the father of four will be honored for his contribution to football and British society.

Advertisement

Beckham’s big honor comes a decade after the athlete was nominated for the title in 2011, when he was actively playing for Manchester United.

David Beckham’s big honors over the years

Apart from contributing in sports, Beckham is also known for his charitable work with underprivileged children. The former Manchester United star has also been the ambassador of UNICEF since 2005. He took up an important role in the Olympic games of 2012.

Moreover, Beckham was also signed as an ambassador for King’s foundation in 2024.

The English native showed his gratitude for the honor in his statement release. Beckham mentioned, "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.”

He further added, "I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beckham’s nomination for knighthood comes amid his ongoing feud with his son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The family rift came into the spotlight after the eldest of the Beckham siblings skipped his father’s 50th birthday.

ALSO READ: David Beckham Turns 50: Is Footballer Bothered by Sons Brooklyn and Romeo's Alleged Feud? Sources Reveal