Jung So Min, Jung Hae In to bring laughter, youth, comfort and romance in Love Next Door; watch new clip ahead of premiere

Love Next Door is an upcoming K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new clip has been released by the network showcasing the dynamic relationship between the lead characters. The show's plot follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

On August 16, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama Love Next Door released a new video ahead of its premiere. In the video, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In’s relationship pattern is showcased, how their bickering turned into a blossoming romance. Following the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, they are both seen fighting with each other and disagreeing on everything that they talk about.

However, they also harbor strong feelings for one another, more than they would like to admit. They are also seen sinking deep into emotional turmoil along with confusion and longing. Nevertheless, they ultimately develop feelings for each other and finally realize it before it is too late. It will be interesting to witness their hilarious interactions and passionate chemistry as the story unfolds

The show's plot follows an ambitious woman, Baek Seok Ryu, who has never failed in her life; from scoring the most marks in exams to getting her dream job. However, following an incident, she quit her job as a project manager at a big corporation.

Baek Seok Ryu’s mother comes up with a special arrangement and sets her up with a business opportunity with her friend’s son, Choi Seung Hyo. Both their mothers encourage them to run a bathhouse together. Although both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seong Hyo have been childhood friends, they are not very fond of each other in adulthood.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

