Fact check: Is BTS' Jin's debut solo album called So in Love releasing on October 15? Here's what we know

BTS’ Jin has recently been discharged from the South Korean military after serving for over a year as an active duty soldier. The artist is getting back into the world of entertainment and starting to make appearances in variety shows. However, Jin’s solo album is the one that fans are looking forward to the most.

On August 15, 2024, a poster featuring BTS’ Jin went viral across social media platforms. In the image, the title of the album ‘So in Love’ is written with a bright pink background. Moreover, on the top of the poster, several names are also written, giving credit to producers, songwriters, and more. The caption of the post read that it is Jin’s first solo album and will be released on October 15, 2024.

The image went instantly viral on the internet and fans of the artist were stoked about the information. As they had been waiting for the news for so long, most of them did not even bother to verify the announcement and started to celebrate it. However, the author of the post later revealed that the image was indeed an edit and was playing a prank on the fandom. Everyone was left heartbroken but the excitement surrounding the artist’s fake album release news is enough to understand his popularity.

Jin recently talked about his solo album in an interview and revealed that he is preparing for it. Moreover, he described the songs as being extremely different from each other, referring to the album's wide diversity. Fans have to wait just a little longer for the album to drop and it will surely be worth it.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin will also be appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. The first episode was released on August 13, 2024.

