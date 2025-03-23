BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes first male K-pop solo debut MV to reach 500 million views on YouTube

BTS’ Jungkook has once again proven his global impact as a solo artist by reaching a major milestone with his debut solo music video. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, on March 22 at approximately 3:53 a.m. KST, the music video for his hit song Seven featuring Latto officially surpassed 500 million views on YouTube.

This achievement marks a historic moment for Jungkook, as Seven is now his first solo music video to cross the half-billion mark. More notably, it is also the first-ever solo debut music video by a male K-pop soloist to achieve this feat, further cementing Jungkook’s status as one of the most successful solo acts to emerge from K-pop. The song was originally released on July 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. KST, which means it took approximately one year, eight months, and seven days to reach this impressive milestone.

Since its release, Seven has set numerous records and gained massive popularity worldwide. Fans and music critics alike have praised Seven for its addictive melody, smooth vocals, and fresh sound. The track’s music video, which features actress Han So Hee alongside Jungkook, has been widely recognized for its cinematic storytelling and visually stunning aesthetics.

As soon as the news of Seven surpassing 500 million views broke, fans worldwide took to social media to celebrate Jungkook’s latest achievement. Messages of congratulations flooded platforms like X, Instagram, and Weverse. Many expressed pride in seeing Jungkook continue to break barriers, praising his dedication and talent. Fans also reflected on how Seven has remained a favorite among listeners, continuously gaining streams and views long after its initial release.

In addition to the success of Seven, Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack Dreamers featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi recently reached another major milestone. On February 18 at approximately 3 a.m. KST, the music video for Dreamers officially surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.

Originally released on November 22, 2022, the track took approximately two years and three months to achieve this milestone. Dreamers gained global recognition for its uplifting message and inspiring lyrics, becoming the official theme song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jungkook also made history as the first Korean solo artist to perform at the tournament’s opening ceremony.