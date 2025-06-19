Kang Ha Neul's Wall to Wall drops eerie poster and trailer: Know all about plot, cast, when and where to watch on OTT, more

Netflix’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Wall to Wall has just dropped its official trailer and poster! And it’s already sparking buzz among fans for its spine-tingling concept and gripping visuals.

The film stars Kang Ha Neul in the lead role, and Yeom Hye Ran and Seo Hyun Woo in supporting roles. It explores the eerie unraveling of a man’s life after he achieves what many in Korea dream of: owning his own apartment. But what begins as a victory soon spirals into a living nightmare when inexplicable sounds from above shatter his peace.

A new beginning... or the start of madness?

Wall to Wall follows the story of Woo Seong, played by Kang Ha Neul. He’s a young man who pours every penny he has, from his severance pay and lease deposit to his mother’s garlic field, into buying a modest 84-square-meter apartment.

The trailer opens with upbeat music and a cheery “Congratulations on your new home!” narration. This led viewers to believe they’re in for a heartwarming story of new beginnings. However, the tone quickly shifts.

Woo Seong’s long-awaited peace is shattered by relentless, untraceable noise from the upstairs unit. What starts as mild irritation turns into full-blown paranoia. Woo Seong finds himself descending into obsession and despair as sleepless nights take their toll.

Disturbing neighbors and a murder mystery

As Woo Seong attempts to track down the source of the noise, he begins encountering strange neighbors and bizarre events inside the building. His search for answers takes a darker turn when he becomes entangled in a mysterious incident: a murder case.

The trailer teases just enough to hint at psychological suspense and the fragility of sanity. It also touches on the high cost of chasing stability in an urban society obsessed with home ownership.

Poster raises more questions than answers

The newly released poster sets an ominous tone. It features Woo Seong standing in front of a looming high-rise apartment building, his face frozen in confusion and fear. The tagline reads: “A life of debt. An endless noise. Am I to blame?” The line encapsulates the film’s core themes: financial pressure, emotional isolation, and the sinister side of seemingly normal city life.

Coming soon to Netflix

Wall to Wall is directed by filmmaker Kim Tae Joon. He’s famous for the movie Unlocked (2023) starring Chun Woo Hee and Im Siwan in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Wall to Wall is set to premiere on July 18, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. With its unique plot, eerie tone, and Kang Ha Neul’s compelling performance, the film is poised to become one of this summer’s must-watch thrillers.

