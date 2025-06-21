The Nice Guy: Lee Dong Wook plays both fighter and literary enthusiast in teaser, release date out

The Nice Guy (also known as The Good Man) is an upcoming romance thriller drama revolving around the struggles of a gangster family's heir to carve his own path in the academic field. Starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles, this much-awaited drama heightened fans' excitement with the release of first look teasers. The production team also dropped the release date of the gripping series.

The Nice Guy: Noir, literary and integrated teasers

On June 20, JTBC provided a sneak peek into Seok Cheol's (Lee Dong Wook) dual lives as a fighter and as a literary enthusiast through three short character teasers. In the noir version teaser, he is seen in a black leather jacket, with a blank expression. With bloodstains on his face, he ties bandages on his hand, hinting at the cumulation of an intense fight. During then, a voice saying, “A man who had much to protect" can be heard.

It might indicate that him engaging in fights is to safeguard his loved ones. In the literary version, he narrates, “[Ernest] Hemingway once said, as long as the sun rises, there is hope. Will the sun rise again for me?” The integrated version features a transition from his literary enthusiast self, sporting a book in hand, in an old money outfit, to the bold fighter look. It includes the voiceover “I took the road less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.”

The teasers show Seok Cheol's journey as he navigates his family's criminal background while pursuing his own dreams and finding love in Kang Mi Young (Lee Sung Kyung). She is a young and ambitious girl with dreams of becoming a singer. Her passion and personality draw Seok Cheol's kind and pure heart towards her. With her love and support, he might finally find the courage to pursue his dreams, breaking free from the conventional path expected of him as the eldest son of a gangster family.

The Nice Guy: Release date

The 14-episode drama will premiere on July 18 on the South Korean TV channel JTBC. The subsequent episodes will drop every Friday, till August 29. The Nice Guy's OTT release platform has not been confirmed yet.

