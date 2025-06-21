Lee Sung Kyung to join Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio after ending 11-year contract with YG Entertainment: Report

Lee Sung Kyung is reported to start a new venture by signing with a new agency after her contract with YG Entertainment expires. She might be joining the ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and Kim Seon Ho in the agency Fantagio, as reported by K-media My Daily in June. Lee Sung Kyung is reported to finalize the joining proceedings soon. However, the concerned agency is yet to comment on the issue.

Lee Sung Kyung parts ways with YG Entertainment

Lee Sung Kyung was part of YG Entertainment, the agency managing BLACKPINK for 11 years. The Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo actress joined the label in 2014 as a model and debuted as an actress under them. She is now headed to a new home following YGE's shutdown of the actor management business. YG Entertainment announced in January of this year. Their decision was based on their focus on their primary department– music.

Some reports also claimed that their actor management sphere hasn't been not quite profitable in the last couple of years, and thus they decided to shift back to focusing solely on K-pop artists and other musicians.

Lee Sung Kyung to join Fantagio, home to Cha Eun Woo

An entertainment industry insider shared with My Daily, "Lee Sung Kyung has had meetings with many places over the past few months. It seems that she has ultimately decided to go to Fantagio." According to them, the agency managing Cha Eun Woo might not have been her first preference, but was definitely her last. Besides the True Beauty actor, the agency is also home to several other popular idol actors.

They include Strong Girl Nam Soon's Ong Seong Wu and Single & Ready to Mingle's Choi Yoo Jung. Recently, in March 2025, Kim Seon Ho joined the mix as well.

Lee Sung Kyung's latest acting projects

Lee Sung Kyung recently impressed fans with her theatre debut, playing Jasmine in Aladdin. Now, she is set to return to the small screen with The Nice Guy, starring Lee Dong Wook. She plays a young and ambitious girl with dreams of becoming a singer in the drama, which is set to premiere on August 29.

