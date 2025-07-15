Project Runway Trailer Records Highest Viewership in Freeform History: All We Know About Heidi Klum Starrer

Project Runway is one of the highly anticipated shows, as it is set to return to the screens with season 21. The fans of Heidi Klum are excited for the German model to take over as a host in the Disney Reboot.

While the big premiere of the series is still weeks away, the show has already created a buzz among fans, as the trailer has 49 million views.

The show’s trailer created a freeform history, as it recorded the highest viewership to date.

Moreover, Project Runway achieved the milestone just nine days after the preview was dropped on the streaming platform.

Project Runway trailer breaks records

Project Runway has set the stage for itself by bringing Heidi Klum back on the screens after almost 7 years. The model and the reality TV personality made their last appearance in 2018. Moreover, Klum will be joined by Nina García, Law Roach, and Christian Siriano.

According to Disney reports, the show's trailer broke the Freeform record after Cruel Summer 2 moved at a similar pace in 2023, and gained the viewership of 24 million in just 10 days.

The show made its debut in 2004, bringing in a revolution in the fashion industry and the way that the models dress on the screen. Project Runway ran on Bravo for five seasons before getting placed at Lifetime for 11 other seasons. From the 17th season, the show returned to Bravo.

The show is hailed by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries. Other producers onboard include Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker, San Heng, Klum, Siriano, and Garcia.

Project Runway will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ from July 31.

