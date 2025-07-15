Hannah Waddingham Says Ted Lasso Season 4 is Like a ‘Beautiful Dog Buried and Exhumed’ as She Prepares to Reprise Her Role

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is all set to return as Rebecca Welton in Season 4. The makers of the sports comedy announced in March that the beloved show has been renewed and housed on Apple TV.

Speaking to Variety at the Smurfs premiere, the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning actress expressed her excitement while also comparing the series to a beloved dog who was buried and then exhumed.

The new season of the show is set to go into production 2 years after the previous batch of episodes was dropped. While the fans believed it to be the last season, the makers returned with yet another one.

Hannah Waddingham speaks up about Ted Lasso season 4

In conversation with the media portal, Hannah Waddingham revealed that she was eager to know where her character ended post-Ted Lasso season 3.

The actress shared, “It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.”

She further revealed, “I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

The actress, who won an Emmy for her role in the soccer comedy, gave a big smile to the camera and said, “I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

In addition to Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the role of a soccer coach, will also return for Season 4.

He released a statement at the time of the show renewal and mentioned, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Apple TV+ has yet to announce the other official cast members. Further details about Ted Lasso Season 4 will be rolled out soon.

