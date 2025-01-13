Kim Jong Min reveals when he will tie the knot on 2 Days & 1 Night; books same wedding planner as co-star Jo Se Ho

Singer and TV personality Kim Jong Min will be getting married in three months. On the latest episode of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, he announced the date of his wedding and also revealed who he wants to officiate the happy event. He looked visibly nervous while talking to KBS about his upcoming marriage.

Kim Jong Min said, "I'm revealing the exact date (of the wedding) today: April 20th at 6 PM." Everyone present expressed their happiness at the announcement with applause and cheers. According to him, he is set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend, who is 11 years younger than him. She is known to be a businesswoman with no connection to her soon-to-be husband's profession.

As for the wedding planner, his 2 Days & 1 Night co-star Jo Se Ho helped him out. Jo Se Ho, who got married a month earlier in a lavish ceremony, introduced his wedding planner to Kim Jong Min. When asked if using the same wedding planner meant similar venue decor, Kim Jong Min revealed that, indeed, the setups would be very similar.

Kim Jong Min also elaborated on the MC-ing aspect of the wedding. According to him, national MC Yoo Jae Suk will host the first half of the ceremony, followed by his 2 Days & 1 Night cast members Jo Se Ho and Moon Sae Yoon, who will MC the second half.

When questioned about his honeymoon, Kim Jong Min shared that he and his fiancée were considering the South of France as their dream destination. The cast couldn't resist teasing him, joking that they could tag along with the show's crew, which would surely boost the show's ratings. Beyond the jokes, the cast, crew, and fans have been wishing him a happy married life since the announcement.

Previously, on July 16 last year, Kim Jong Min made headlines by discussing his girlfriend and marriage plans on MBC every1’s sports show Cheerful Golfer’s Lifetime Best Challenge.

