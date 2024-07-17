2 Days and 1 Night's Kim Jong Min confirms he's dating and shares marriage intention

Kim Jong Min is a South Korean entertainer known for being a part of the group Koyote and for appearing in various variety shows including 2 Days & 1 Night. The television personality appeared on the show Cheerful Golfer’s Life Time Best Challenge where he confirmed that he has been dating someone and also revealed his marriage intentions.

Kim Jong Min confirms relationship and discusses marriage plans

On July 16, Kim Jong Min appeared as a guest on the MBC every1 sports show Cheerful Golfer’s Life Time Best Challenge. The the episode continued, host Jun Hyun Moo questioned the singer about his dating life. Jun Hyun Moo interrogated and revealed that he has a mutual acquaintance with Kim Jong Min who told him everything about Kim Jong Min's girlfriend; from her name and age to looks.

Kim Jong Min finally gave in when Kwon Eunbi asked him about his relationship status and agreed that he indeed has been dating someone.

He also stated that he always dates with the intention of marriage revealing his future life plans with his current girlfriend.

More about Kim Jong Min

Kim Jong Min is a South Korean entertainer who is a singer, dancer and television personality. He is a member of one of the oldest active K-pop groups Koyote and became a member in 2000.

Advertisement

Additionally, he was also a regular cast member of the hit reality show 2 Days & 1 Night. He parted ways with the show in 2019. This came as a result of a controversy involving some of the cast members. In 2019, Jung Joon Young chatroom and hidden camera controversy from the Burning Sun Scandal halted production of the show. Members Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Joon Ho were also swept in illegal betting over a game of golf.

Koyote had established their own agency KYT Entertainment but later in 2022, the group signed with JG Star Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Ahn Jae Hyun, TVXQ’s Yunho to host M Countdown at 20th anniversary show; latest MC trio to perform special cover