The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date to Streaming Details, All About Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s Future

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned to the screens with season 3. With the first couple of episodes out on the streaming platform, the fans are already hooked on Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s story. In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed that the news of Belly and Jeremiah’s engagement had got the tension running high.

For the new season, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Jackie Chung, among others. Moreover, the new bunch of episodes marks the final season of the hit Amazon series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 streaming details

After the third episode filled with drama and tension, the upcoming scenes are set to be dropped on July 30. The fourth episode will be out at 12 PM (Pacific Time) and 3 AM (Eastern Time). The season will have 11 episodes, and all of them will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The show premiered on July 16, with the first two episodes releasing simultaneously. Ever since then, all the new episodes have been dropping every Wednesday. To keep up with the show regularly, viewers will have to buy a subscription to the streaming platform.

Moreover, Amazon provides a 30-day free trial, giving them a chance to watch the show without paying a penny.

What happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 3?

In the previous episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the audience saw Jeremiah proposing to Belly, and the two happily planning to announce the news to everyone. On the other hand, things get complicated between Taylor and Steven.

The latter suggests that they stay apart. Steven previously helped Taylor’s mom with the finances, through which she learned that her mother’s salon was struggling.

Meanwhile, when Belly announces the news of her engagement, everyone thinks she is joking. However, Belly affirms that Jeremiah is the love of her life, and she would tie the knot with him.

In the new episode, Conrad is expected to enter the scene and be heartbroken over Belly’s engagement news.

