Jo Bo Ah transforms into a monk for Divorce Insurance, Kim Nam Gil's special doctor role in Karma creates buzz; check posters

Actor Jo Bo Ah will make a special appearance in the upcoming tvN Monday-Tuesday drama Divorce Insurance, which premieres on March 31 at 8:50 pm (KST). The drama, a unique office romantic comedy, revolves around an insurance product designed to address modern society's most urgent disaster—divorce. Jo Bo Ah appears as a monk at a temple. She is seen conversing with Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin.

Divorce Insurance follows the innovation product development team at an insurance company as they create this unusual policy, offering a fresh perspective on marriage breakdowns and life after separation. Directed by Lee Won Seok and written by Lee Tae Yoon, the series boasts an impressive cast, including Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee.

This special cameo stems from her previous collaboration with Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine-Tailed. According to the production team, her character will add depth and significance to the storyline

Meanwhile, the Netflix crime thriller Karma is set to premiere on April 4 at 4 PM (KST), and it has heightened excitement by unveiling stills featuring actor Kim Nam Gil in a special role. 'Karma' weaves together the fates of six individuals entangled in a web of inescapable consequences.

In Karma, Kim Nam Gil plays Jeong Min, a physician and the romantic partner of Joo Yeon (played by Shin Min Ah), who works at the same hospital as her. When Joo Yeon battles a traumatic past and becomes caught up in the repercussions of Karma, Jeong Min is there to help her. Kim Nam Gil is seen standing in a dark alley, his face strained as though he has experienced something scary.

Kim Nam Gil, known for his exceptional versatility in works like The Fiery Priest and The Sound of the Sword, plays Jeong Min, a doctor and the lover of Shin Min Ah's character, Joo Yeon. Jeong Min supports Joo Yeon as she struggles with a traumatic past, but his mysterious presence in a shadowy alley raises questions about his role in the unfolding drama. Director Lee Il Hyung praised Kim Nam Gil for adding depth and nuance to the character.

The combination of a suspenseful narrative and Kim Nam Gil's compelling portrayal promises to deliver a gripping story that will keep audiences hooked when Karma debuts on Netflix.